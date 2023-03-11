 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: This chief investment advisor is bullish on auto companies focused on domestic market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

The relative valuation of Indian markets has become reasonable after the recent corrections. Also, compared to its historical average price to earnings multiple, Nifty50 is trading at a fair level.

Nirakar Pradhan of Finkasturi Nivesh

"Exports continues to be a problem area for auto companies as key markets in Africa face demand issues. This could take a few months to resolve," Nirakar Pradhan, the WealthBasket Curator, Founder & Chief Investment Advisor at Finkasturi Nivesh told Moneycontrol in an interview.

On the contrary, he believes domestic demand remains strong especially for four wheelers with new model launches and a robust order backlog. So, it is advisable to stick to domestic market focused companies currently, the CFA Charter holder said.

Pradhan, who has over 35 years of experience in finance and investments, believes with margins improving and stable asset quality, banking sector should continue to do well.

Cement is another sector where tailwind of strong demand and falling input prices should lead to a robust financial performance over the next few quarters," he says. Edited excerpts: