Tensions escalating between Russia and Ukraine could put a dampener on sentiment among FIIs

Dipti Sharma
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Even as 2022 was a bad year for investors, FII sentiment seems to have turned slightly better due to relatively cheap valuations and strong growth prospects. Although the hangover of war escalating remains, heightened tensions globally could still put a dampener on investor sentiment overseas with FIIs rushing to safety.

With several central banks raising interest rates, the sentiment overseas was cautious enough already but emerging geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict drove the final nail in the coffin for foreign institutional investor (FII) investment in Indian equities.

The sell-off by FIIs in 2022 was largely due to tightening liquidity, rising interest rates and lofty stock valuations, as pointed out by several market participants.

The year was a painful one in financial markets with almost all traditional assets delivering significant losses, said Ben Inker, co-head of the asset allocation team at GMO, a global investment management firm, in its quarterly newsletter.