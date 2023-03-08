 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Late recovery helps Nifty form bullish candle, 17,800 crucial for uptrend

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

The index needs to cross 17,800–17,850 for a shift in momentum. On the lower side, 17,600 and 17,550 will act as supports, experts said

The Nifty ended higher for the third straight session following a recovery in the last 30 minutes of the trade on March 8, aided by gains in banks, auto, FMCG and oil & gas names.

After opening lower, the index slipped to the day’s low of 17,602, tracking weakness in Asian peers following US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement hinting at more rate hikes. The index, however, recovered in the late trade to close 43 points higher at 17,754.

The index formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening level. Going ahead, 17,800 is expected to remain crucial for further uptrend and the index can move to 18,000, with near- term support of 17,600-17,500, experts said.

On the daily chart, the index found support near its 9-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is placed at 17,597.