Tata Motors shares jump over 5%; mcap climbs Rs 7,807.53 cr

Apr 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The stock jumped 5.37 per cent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.31 per cent to finish at Rs 460.90 per share.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stocks.