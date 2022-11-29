 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty hit new highs again on sixth straight day of gains

Rakesh Patil
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

On the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG, pharma and metal indices gained 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in auto and infra stocks

The Indian equity benchmarks continued their winning run for a sixth straight session to hit record highs again on November 29 amid buying in the pharma, metal and FMCG names.

At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 177.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 62,681.84, and the Nifty was up 55.20 points, or 0.30, at 18,618.

After a flat start, the market picked up pace and touched fresh record levels but profit-booking in the final hour erased some of the day's gains.

The Sensex and Nifty touched their fresh record highs of 62,887.40 and 18,678.10, respectively, during the day but couldn't hold on to them.

"As Oil dropped to its lowest level since December 2021, the BSE Sensex today almost touched 62,900 before profit taking pared gains in late afternoon trade. The market capitalization of BSE listed companies touched a new record high of Rs 287 trillion on the back of good support from FMCG stocks," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"On a day when Indices defied opening trends in SGX Nifty, the Bulls truly made it look Motivational with several stocks hitting new one year highs," he added.