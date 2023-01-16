 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex down 168 points, Nifty below 17,900; IT, PSU banks gain

Rakesh Patil
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index added 1.5 percent, IT a percent and the energy index closed 0.6 percent higher.

Indian equity benchmark ended lower on January 16 amid volatility, with the Sensex closing 168.21 points, or 0.28 percent down at 60,092.97 and the Nifty falling 61.80 points, or 0.34 percent, to 17,894.80.

After a gap-up start, the market remained positive for a couple of hours amid buying in the information technology (IT), power and PSU banking stocks but mid-session profit booking in metal, auto and banking names erased all the gains.

Also Read: Exports decline by 12.2% to $34.48 billion in December, trade deficit at $23.76 billion

Stocks and sectors

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and TCS were among the top losers on the Nifty. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Hero MotoCorp gained the most.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index added 1.5 percent, IT index a percent and the energy index added 0.6 percent. The metal index closed 1.3 percent down and bank, auto and infra indices lost 0.5 percent each.