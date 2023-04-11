 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock: Rally on seventh day push Nifty above 17,700; Sensex rises 311 points

Rakesh Patil
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

The BSE midcap index was up 0.4 percent and smallcap index gained 0.6 percent.

Stock Market Today

The Indian equity market ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on April 11, amid buying across the sectors barring information technology.

At close, the Sensex was up 311.21 points or 0.52 percent at 60,157.72, and the Nifty was up 98.30 points or 0.56 percent at 17,722.30.

On the back of positive Asian cues, the Indian indices started on a firm note and extended the gains as the day progressed, helping Sensex and Nifty to close above 60,000 and 17,700, respectively.

"The domestic equity indices showed resilience and remained in positive territory, primarily led by banking and auto stocks on the expectation of strong quarterly earnings following robust business updates," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.