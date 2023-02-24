 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Nifty slips below 17,500, Sensex settles 141 points lower; metals crack

Rakesh Patil
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with minor losses.

Among sectors, the metal index was down 3 percent while the auto index slipped 1 percent.

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the sixth day in a row on February 24 with Sensex falling 141.87 points or 0.24 percent to end at 59,463.93, and the Nifty closing at 17,465.80, down 45.50 points or 0.26 percent.

After a decent start, the market stayed positive for the first couple of hours; however, profit booking during the afternoon session erased all the early gains and extended selling, dragging the Nifty near 17,400 on the first trading session of the March series.

“The domestic market is broadly demonstrating a lack of confidence, registering its sixth consecutive day of losses despite global markets turning green. Continued selling in the domestic market by FIIs is acting as an overhang in sustaining the early gains,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Crude oil prices rallied as the prospect of lower Russian exports outweighed rising US inventory," Nair added.