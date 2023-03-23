 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Sensex down 289 points, Nifty below 17,100

Rakesh Patil
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the major Nifty losers. The gainers included Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel.

The Indian equity benchmark snapped a two-day winning streak to end lower on March 23 amid weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, ignoring the banking crisis.

At close, the Sensex was down 289.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 57,925.28 and the Nifty was down 75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 17,076.90.

After a weak start, the market remained rangebound. Last-hour selling erased all the mid-session gains with the market ending lower.

Also Read: Fed may hike rate again but RBI will pause after a 25 bps April hike, say economists