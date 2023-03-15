 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market loses further ground; Nifty below 17,000; Sensex falls 344 points

Rakesh Patil
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Except metal, pharma and capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the red

The Indian equity markets ended in the red for the fifth consecutive session with the Nifty falling below 17,000 on March 15 amid selling seen in FMCG, realty, oil and gas and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was down 344.29 points or 0.59 percent at 57,555.90, and the Nifty was down 71.10 points or 0.42 percent at 16,972.20.

Positive global markets and cooling US inflation print helped Indian indices start on a positive note and remain firm throughout the first half. However, in the second half, selling in the FMCG and financial names erased all the intraday gains and indices ended near the day's low.

"The in-line data showing a decline in US inflation provided a gap-up opening in context with the global relief rally, bringing confidence that the Fed would not opt for a harsh rate hike following the turmoil in the banking sector. Broader rate hike expectation has reduced from 50bps to 25bps and there are possibilities that the Fed may even consider not to hike in the March policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.