Taking Stock | Market falls 1%, Nifty below 17,900; Sensex tumbles 773 points

Rakesh Patil
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

On the BSE, bank, power and realty indices shed 2 percent each and information technology, capital goods, healthcare and oil & gas indices fell 1-1.7 percent.

The Indian benchmark indices lost more than 1 percent on January 25 with the Nifty finishing below 17,900 amid selling seen across the sectors, especially in power, oil and gas and financials.

After a negative start, the market extended the selling as the day progressed, with indices hitting a one-week low and the Nifty breaching 17,900 intraday, but saw some recovery from the day’s low.

At close, the Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27 percent at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points or 1.25 percent at 17,892.

Stocks and sectors