Taking Stock | Market extends losses as Sensex plunges 897 points, Nifty sinks below 17,200

Rakesh Patil
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Amid weak global cues and concerns arising out of the collapse of three banks in the United States, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Auto, bank, realty and PSU bank were down 2 percent each

The Indian equity market carried forward the previous week's sell-off and ended lower for the third consecutive session on March 13 amid weak global cues following the sudden collapse of three banks — Silicon Valley Bank, Silver Gate and Signature — in the US.

At close, the Sensex was down 897.28 points, or 1.52 percent, at 58,237.85, and the Nifty was down 258.60 points, or 1.49 percent, at 17,154.30.

After a flat start, the market gyrated between gains and losses in the first half but extended selling in the second half pulled the 30-pack Sensex down 1,000 points and the Nifty closer to 17,100.

"Bloodbath was seen in the global market as the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank was followed by turmoil at Signature Bank, keeping investors worried about the strength of the US banking system," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.