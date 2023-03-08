 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market extends gains; Sensex up 124 points, Nifty above 17,750

Rakesh Patil
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and M&M were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys

The Indian benchmark indices extended the winning run to a third session day on March 8, supported by power, capital goods and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 123.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at 60,348.09, and the Nifty was up 42.90 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,754.40.

The market started on a negative note amid weak global cues following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, indicating bigger rate hikes ahead. However, a last-hour recovery helped the market to close near the day's high.

"The global market has fallen back into the grip of uncertainty as the Fed chief signalled the possibility of a prolonged and faster rate hike, contradicting a dovish comment made by another Fed official last week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The market now anticipates a 50 bps rate hike, which has pushed the dollar index to a three-month high. However, a strong recovery was seen in the domestic market towards the end of the day, which kept the bulls on the move," he added.