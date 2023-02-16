 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ends marginally higher; mid, smallcaps shine

Rakesh Patil
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap added nearly a percent each

The Indian markets ended higher for the third session in a row on February 16 with marginal gains, with the Sensex rising 44.42 points or 0.07% at 61319.51, and the Nifty 20 points or 0.11% at 18,035.80.

Amid supportive global cues, the market started on a positive note and remained in the green for the most part of the session, however, last-hour selling in the blue-chip stocks erased most of the day's gains.

"The domestic market absorbed the buoyancy in the global market, led by IT stocks, while upstream oil companies gained as a result of the slash in windfall tax," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"After robust jobs data, strong retail sales numbers in the US showed proof of resilience in the US economy amidst concerns over elevated inflation numbers. However, the gains were capped by worries that a stronger economy would attract a tighter monetary policy," he added.