Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid high volatility; metals drag, oil & gas stocks gain

Rakesh Patil
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

On the BSE, oil & gas and power indices gained 1 percent each while realty and auto indices added 0.5 percent each.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty pharma index shed 0.5 percent, while the auto index rose 0.6 percent. The energy index, too, gained 0.3 percent.

After rising for two straight sessions, the Indian equity market witnessed consolidation on December 28, thereby ending flat amid mixed global cues and scheduled F&O expiry due tomorrow.

At Close, the Sensex was down 17.15 points or 0.03% at 60,910.28, while the Nifty was down 9.80 points or 0.05% at 18,122.50.

"Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"US stocks were weak as the trade deficit data suggested strength in the economy, raising concerns about the Fed's tightening stance."

"However, steps toward reopening the Chinese economy increased the prospect of demand recovery," Nair added.

