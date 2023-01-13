 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market bounces back as investors cheer easing inflation, strong IT earnings

Rakesh Patil
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Infosys were among the top Nifty gainers, losers included Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro and ITC

The Indian market cheered positive earnings from IT majors and cooling of prices in India as well as the US, which eased rate hike worries, lifting the benchmark indices half a percent higher on January 13.

At close, the Sensex was up 303.15 points, or 0.51 percent, at 60,261.18, and the Nifty was up 98.40 points, or 0.55 percent, at 17,956.60.

India's retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent in the previous month, while the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) accelerated to 7.1 percent, data released on January 12 said.

US consumer prices, too, fell unexpectedly for the first time in more than two and a half years in December, fuelling hopes of a slower pace of rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Despite positive global cues, the market opened lower and extended losses as the day progressed. Mid-session buying, however, wiped out all the losses and the session ended near the day's high.

"Easing inflation and brighter Q3 numbers projected by the second set of IT majors are outweighing the cautiousness of the market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.