Taking Stock: IT rout sinks market; Sensex down 520 points, Nifty below 17,750

Rakesh Patil
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Larsen and Toubro were among the major losers on the Nifty. Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation, SBI, Britannia Industries and Coal India gained the most

The BSE midcap index added 0.5 percent, while smallcap index up 0.15 percent.

The Indian equity market snapped a nine-day winning streak on April 17 following a rout in information technology (IT) stocks, with heavyweight Infosys sinking nearly 15 percent during the day on lower-than-expected earnings and a dismal revenue outlook.

At close, the Sensex was down 520.25 points, or 0.86 percent, at 59,910.75, and the Nifty was down 121.20 points, or 0.68 percent, at 17,706.80.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started gap-down and extended losses as the day progressed led by IT stocks, capital goods and pharma. Buying in PSU bank, metal, FMCG and auto limited the losses.

The IT index was the major loser, dragged down by Infosys, which tumbled 15 percent but narrowed losses to close 9.37 percent lower at Rs 1,250.30. LTIMindtree was down 6.96 percent at Rs 4,482.00, Tech Mahindra 5.18 percent at Rs 1,035, Persistent Systems 4.14 percent at Rs 4,200 and Coforge closed 3.33 percent down at Rs 3,888.