Taking Stock | Bulls tighten control as markets hit fresh record high; Nifty above 18,800

Rakesh Patil
Dec 01, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap index added 0.6 percent each.

The Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh record highs while extending the winning run to an eighth straight session on December 1, on hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve going ahead.

At close, the Sensex was up 184.54 points or 0.29 percent at 63,284.19, while the Nifty rose 54.20 points or 0.29 percent at 18,812.50.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.

Market started December on a strong note, and held the gains in the first half. However, some profit booking in the second half erased some intraday gains but it managed to end on positive note.

