Sundaram Alternate's Vikaas M Sachdeva is bullish on India; here are his top sectoral themes

The Indian economy showcased its economic resilience in 2022 as it emerged as an oasis of lucrative returns and strong growth in the midst of a global economic turmoil. The strong outperformance of India has also started discussions regarding its capacity to emerge as a superpower in the coming decades.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director at Sundaram Alternate Assets, believes that such a shift can become a reality if India manages to showcase a thought leadership that can tap in attention from across the world.

"Thought leadership is the way to achieve an economic leadership," Sachdeva said at the PMS AIF World Summit and Awards 2023.

India crossed the $2000 per-capita mark on the back of its sustained economic growth, which Sachdeva believes was driven by a strong thought leadership. On that account, Sachdeva remains bullish on India's growth story and believes the economy is set to fire on two fronts-consumption and investment.

Catch all LIVE market updates here Tapping into India's strong growth potential, Sachdeva is of the view that the domestic economy, along with the retail market size and energy demand will expand more than two-folds, household income will grow more than five times and the country will command a larger piece of cake in world trade within the coming decade. Related stories What life is like in crisis-hit Pakistan as inflation soars

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7 Sachedva's top sectoral themes Within a pool of sectoral themes that Sachdeva sees as wealth multipliers in the coming decade, he is most bullish on the idea of financial inclusivity. Financials account for around 40 percent of Sachdeva's allocations as he is betting big on the idea of financial inclusivity. He believes organized lending to a large undeserved section of the society will act as a big opportunity within the finance sector. Consumption is another theme that garnered Sachdeva's bullishness as he believes companies with excellent pricing power can not just benefit from the growing income in urban households but also retain price increases taken due to recent high inflation levels. Such a trend is reliant on the growing consumption and rising per capita income in the country. Apart from the aforementioned themes, Sachdeva also remains positive on traditional bellwether companies that have adopted technology to strengthen their competitive advantage. Lastly, Sachdeva also sees scope for wealth generation within export oriented sectors where we could compete both on cost and skills, like information technology and pharmaceuticals. "These sectors can also act a wealth multipliers if one were to take a long-term approach," he said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​

Vaibhavi Ranjan