Struggling to find stocks to invest in India; Korea, Taiwan are better placed: Adrian Mowat

Shubham Raj
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Not everyone is bullish on India when it comes to investing in stocks, says Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, JP Morgan. He says he finds it difficult to recommend stocks in India as the outperformance has led to overvaluation

India has been a beacon of light amid the gloom as far as growth is concerned, but not everyone is as bullish on the country when it comes to investing in stocks. This is despite, and, perhaps, because of its outperformance over the other markets in the last few years, said Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, JP Morgan, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He said he finds it difficult to recommend stocks in India as the outperformance has led to overvaluation.

“I'm struggling to think about what I want to own in India, relative to what I can find in other markets,” said Mowat on March 15. “Within the major markets, my preference would be Korea, Taiwan, and China over India at this point in time.”

China is a deep-value trade, with a catalyst in terms of the opening up, said Mowat. It has abandoned its zero-COVID policy and has become aggressive in opening up its economy. From a valuation perspective as well, it is relatively much cheaper than other emerging market peers. This has led to the inflow of foreign money to the country.