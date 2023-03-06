 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock market’s fate comes down to the next 13 trading sessions

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

It all begins Tuesday, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his two-day biannual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill. With the S&P 500 Index coming off its best week in a month, investors will be searching for any hint on the central bank’s interest-rate hiking path.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Equities retreated from near-record highs as U.S. trading resumed after the Labor Day holiday. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.

“The market is clinging to every single positive thing Powell says,” Emily Hill, founding partner at Bowersock Capital, said. “The minute the word ‘disinflation’ left his lips in a speech earlier this year, the market soared.”

Indeed, the rally at the end of last week was spurred by Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic saying the central bank could pause this summer.