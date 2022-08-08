Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 83 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 89 points to 58,388, while the Nifty50 climbed just 15 points to 17,397 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts on Friday.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is at 17,339, followed by 17,281. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,465 and 17,532.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.

The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 4,145.19 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.50% to 12,657.56 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23% to 32,803.47 points. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq added 2.2%.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets made a stuttering start on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning US payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, after three sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3% and South Korea 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 83 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,340 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

Defying anxiety about a possible recession and raging inflation, America's employers added a stunning 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all the jobs lost in the coronavirus recession. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. July's job creation was up from 398,000 in June and the most since February.

The red-hot jobs numbers from the Labor Department on Friday arrive amid a growing consensus that the US economy is losing momentum. The US economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022, an informal definition of recession. But most economists believe the strong jobs market has kept the economy from slipping into a downturn.

Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.

Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel by 0039 GMT. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.34 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 0.8%, extending losses after a 9.7% fall last week.

28 companies secure Sebi's clearance to float IPOs worth Rs 45,000 crore in Apr-Jul FY23

Sebi has given its nod to 28 companies to raise funds totalling Rs 45,000 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in April-July period of 2022-23 which has already seen 11 debutantes raising over Rs 33,000 crore.

The firms that have secured the regulator's clearance include Lifestyle retail brand FabIndia; Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group; TVS Supply Chain Solutions; Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance; and Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Kids Clinic India, which operates super-speciality mother and babycare chain Cloudnine.

These firms are yet to announce the launch date of their IPOs and are waiting for the right time to float their issues as current market conditions are challenging, merchant bankers said.

Japan runs first current account deficit in 5 months

Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy.

The world's third-largest economy ran a current account deficit of 132.4 billion yen ($980 million) in June, government data showed, reversing 872 billion yen from the same month a year earlier. The data, which marked the first monthly deficit since January, was smaller than economists' median forecast for a 703.8 billion shortfall in a Reuters poll.

Results on August 8

The following will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 8: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Power Grid Corporation of India, NALCO, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, City Union Bank, Delhivery, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, JK Tyre & Industries, Jaypee Infratech, Vedant Fashions, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sequent Scientific, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Subex, Torrent Power, and Whirlpool of India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 495.94 crore on August 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Balrampur Chini Mills and Delta Corp to the F&O ban list for August 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies