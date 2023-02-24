 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India.

Stock Market Today:

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 43 points.

The BSE Sensex was down 139 points at 59,606, while the Nifty50 dropped 43 points to 17,511, the lowest closing level since October 18 last year, and formed a bearish candle with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts. The index continued making lower highs and lower lows for the fifth consecutive session.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,466, followed by 17,427 and then 17,364. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,592, followed by 17,631 and 17,694.

