 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 58 points in step with the bearish market condition in the West and in Asian peers

Nifty has support at 17,803, followed by 17,774 and then 17,726.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 58 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 19 points to 60,673, while the Nifty50 declined 18 points to 17,827 on Tuesday, and formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making lower-highs-lower-lows for the third straight session while taking support at the 17,800 level.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,803, followed by 17,774 and then 17,726. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,898, followed by 17,928 and 17,975.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: