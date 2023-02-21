 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

Stock Market News: Market is likely to open in the red today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 12 points amid tepid trading in peer Asian markets and heavy selling of equities by foreign institutions

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore, whereas DIIs invested Rs 86.23 crore on Monday.

The market is expected to open in the red on Tuesday as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 12 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 311 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 fell 100 points to 17,845 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with making lower highs-lower lows for the second straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,818, followed by 17,774 and then 17,703. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,960, followed by 18,004 and 18,075.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: