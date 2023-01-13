 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 72 points pm Friday on the back of easing of headline inflation both in India as well as in the US and upbeat market reaction to the supportive macro fundamentals

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 72 points on Friday.

The BSE Sensex declined 147 points to 59,958, while the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 17,858 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,785, followed by 17,741, and 17,671. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,925, followed by 17,969 and 18,039.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

A gauge of global stocks climbed on Thursday while longer-dated US Treasury yields and the dollar fell after a reading of consumer prices fed expectations the Federal Reserve may have the leeway to scale back the size of future interest rate hikes.