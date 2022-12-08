 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 18 points.

The market is likely to open flat as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 18 points.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 216 points to 62,411, while the Nifty50 slipped 82 points to 18,560 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating temporary nervousness among bulls.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,532, followed by 18,499 & 18,446. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,639 followed by 18,672 and 18,726.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down on Wednesday after a choppy session on Wall Street, as investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America.