Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points as ripples of Covod unrest in China rattle global markets

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points.

The Sensex rose 21 points to 62,294, while the Nifty50 climbed 29 points to 18,513 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the market direction.

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 18,463, followed by 18,442 and 18,408. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,532, by 18,553 and then 18,587.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq closed Friday's shorter session lower with pressure from Apple Inc, while the dollar gained as investors shied away from risk as they worried about consumer spending and monitored China's reaction to a resurgence of Covid cases.