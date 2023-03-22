 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | The PVR story, HNI frustration, Biocon bother, and the moral hazard

Santosh Nair
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

FIIs are now 83 percent net short on index futures, but the massive short-covering that bulls are counting on, has turned out to be elusive so far

“It makes no sense for individual investors to jump in and out of the market. People who trade in that way rarely die rich, whereas the patient investor often does.” - Philip Carret

The market held up on Tuesday, as some calm returned to global markets. But the undertone remains nervous, and investors are not convinced that the problems in the US and European banking system have been fixed fully. Wealthy investors are moving a part of their money into debt instruments, more of out of frustration with the underperformance of equities.

Some dealers say this is a sign that the market may be on its way to bottoming out. FIIs are now 83 percent net short on index futures, but the massive short-covering that bulls are counting on, has turned out to be elusive so far.

PVR