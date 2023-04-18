 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Let's talk of Angel One, costly deposits, and why market operators are glum despite rally

Santosh Nair
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

The overall market sentiment has improved considerably over the last three weeks, but investors are in no hurry to loosen their purse strings

The recent rally in mid-caps and small-caps has been of little cheer to big ticket traders.

“Companies focused on stock price will eventually lose customers. Those focused on customers will eventually boost their stock price. This is simple, but forgotten by countless managers.” -  Morgan Housel

Tech stocks are to be avoided for the foreseeable future-that is the common refrain in the market right now after disappointing numbers from tech bellwether Infosys. The overall market sentiment has improved considerably over the last three weeks, but investors are in no hurry to loosen their purse strings.

Angel One

Yet another strong quarterly performance from broking firm Angel One; net profit up 30 percent year-on-year, revenue up 21 percent and operating margin up 310 basis points. This underscores a market truism that whether or not customers make money, the broker always does. But investors have cooled to the broking story a few quarters back. This can be seen from the lower valuations that broking stocks in general are now getting.