Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex above 60,000; SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals, Infibeam Avenues in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and HDFC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs.
October 28, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Buzzing
October 28, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results:
October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Buzzing
October 28, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
V-Guard Q2 net profit dips 26.5%
October 28, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO
October 28, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Buzzing:
October 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Tata Chemicals Q2 Results
October 28, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Buzzing:
October 28, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens:
October 28, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Results Today:
October 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
October 28, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
October 28, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
October 28, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
NHAI to list its infra investment trust on BSE today
October 28, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues gets RBI nod for payment aggregator licence
October 28, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
October 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
IFCI raises Rs 100 crore
October 28, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
October 28, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
FII and DII data
October 28, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
October 28, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites
October 28, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
Medanta hospital chain IPO to open on November 3
October 28, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Alert | Bank Of Japan maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%
October 28, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
October 28, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Proposed stake sale in IDBI Bank may hit regulatory hurdle
October 28, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate, reported CNBC-TV18.
October 28, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
October 28, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
October 28, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75 basis points
October 28, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
SGX Nifty:
October 28, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
October 28, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Oil Prices Update:
October 28, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
Euro slips below parity, yen steady ahead of BOJ
October 28, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
Asian markets trade mostly lower
October 28, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, while Dow ends higher
October 28, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
October 28, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
MPC to hold unscheduled meet on November 3
October 28, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST
Market on Thursday:
October 28, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote:
October 28, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST