 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex above 60,000; SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals, Infibeam Avenues in focus

Rakesh Patil
Oct 28, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and HDFC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs.

October 28, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Buzzing

October 28, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results:

October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Buzzing

October 28, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

V-Guard Q2 net profit dips 26.5%

October 28, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO

October 28, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Buzzing:

October 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Q2 Results

October 28, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Buzzing:

October 28, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens: