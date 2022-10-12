Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,100, Sensex gains 500 pts; all sectors in the green

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index ended on flat note.
October 12, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
Market Close:
October 12, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
Morgan Stanley View On Sobha:
October 12, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
PPFAS Mutual Fund buys 5 lakh shares in Motilal Oswal Financial Services
October 12, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
Nomura View On Tata Motors
October 12, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
Morgan Stanley View On Infosys
October 12, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
Goldman Sachs picks 0.9% stake in IndusInd Bank
October 12, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
Som Distilleries signs manufacturing pact with Radico Khaitan
October 12, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
Market at 3 PM
October 12, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
BSE Bank index rose nearly 1 percent led by the Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank
October 12, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
Rupee Updates
October 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
REC transfers entire shareholding in ER-NER Transmission to Power Grid Corporation
October 12, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities
October 12, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO updates
October 12, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
European Markets Updates
October 12, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
October 12, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is up 367.16 points or 0.64% at 57514.48, and the Nifty added 103.30 points or 0.61% at 17086.80.
October 12, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
Rupee Updates
October 12, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
Fino Payments Bank picks 7.98% stake in Paysprint
October 12, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Eveready Industries gets in-principle approval from Karnataka govt for allotment of 15 acres of land
October 12, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
Nifty metal index fell 1 percent dragged by the Welspun Corp, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta
October 12, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
BSE Capital Goods index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the Thermax, Elgi Equipments, Praj Industries
October 12, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Oil recoups some losses
October 12, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
Star Housing Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on October 17
October 12, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Today’s Stock Market Action
October 12, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
Bond buying scheme will end this Friday, said Bank Of England: Bloomberg
October 12, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Large Trade | 2.53 lakh shares (0.2% equity) worth Rs 108.1 crore change hands at an average of Rs 4,324 per share.
October 12, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO
October 12, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Cabinet approves one-time compensation to OMCs on LPG, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
October 12, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Q2 Business Update:
October 12, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
October 12, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
CLSA View On SJVN
October 12, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
Genesys International bags order
October 12, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
Fitch affirms Hindustan Petroleum ratings at ‘BBB-‘; outlook stable, reported CNBC-TV18
October 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Union Bank Of India hiked lending rate by 15 bps across tenures, reported CNBC-TV18
October 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Sonata Software partners with Ireland based eir evo
October 12, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
Rupee Updates:
October 12, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
October 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
IDBI Bank hikes lending rates by 5-40 bps across loan tenures, reported CNBC-TV18.
October 12, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.5 percent supported by the Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank
October 12, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
UK Data Watch | UK August industrial output falls 1.8% MoM
October 12, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
L&T Finance Holdings gets Sebi approval for sale of L&T Investment Management to HSBC
October 12, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Results Today:
October 12, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade| 20.8 lakh shares (0.3% equity) worth Rs 79 crore change hands at Rs 380 per share.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 375.85, down Rs 5.10, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.
October 12, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
Nifty Metal is the top sectoral loser. Take a look at the biggest drags
October 12, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
October 12, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
Canara Bank launches new term deposit scheme for a period of 666 days
October 12, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST