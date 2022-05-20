Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 16,100, Sensex gains 1,100 pts; Prudent Corporate lists at 4% premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal index up 3 percent, and oil & gas, PSU bank and pharma indices up 2 percent each.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The excessive volatility in the market is broadly due to two reasons. One, the market has discounted severe monetary tightening by the Fed which is likely to take the Fed funds rate to around 3% in 2023. Two, the market has not fully discounted the probability of the US economy slipping into recession in 2023. Till there is clarity on the second issue, the 'risk-off, risk-on mode' in the market is likely to continue in the near-term. It may take a few weeks for the markets to stabilize.
It is important to appreciate the fact that the dominant feature of this market is bearish in the short-term. Nasdaq is 30% down from the peak and S&P 500 is 19% down from the peak. These are reflections of weakness in the market.
In India, FIIs are likely to continue selling since India is the only emerging market where they are sitting on good profits and the market provides the liquidity to sell.
Sharekhan View on Dr Reddy's Laboratories
"Strong growth prospects across business, opportunities from vaccines exports, sturdy product pipeline, and expected growth in the portfolio in the US would likely enable the firm to tide over pricing pressures in the US and provide ample growth visibility.
"Also, an expected gradual recovery in the PSAI segment bodes well. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 18.5/16.3x its FY23/FY24 earnings per share.
"While near-term cost pressures could affect the performance, long-term growth levers are intact. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 5,550."
Delhivery slides below IPO price in grey market
Shares of logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery have slid below the IPO price in the grey market ahead of listing on May 24.
The stock was already seeing muted volumes in the grey market after the IPO saw a dull response from retail and high net worth investors. The stock hit peak premium of Rs 7-8 on May 1. The premium fell to Rs 3-4 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it turned minus Rs 3-6, a dealer said.
The tepid response in the grey market was also due to continued losses reported by the firm with weak cash flows. Its IPO price band was set at Rs 462-487 a share.
The company made a loss of Rs 891.14 crore for the nine months ended December 2021 and in FY21 it posted a Rs 416 crore loss. Revenue in the nine months ended December was Rs 4,911 crore; FY21 revenue was Rs 3,838 crore.
The IPO got lukewarm response from retail and high net worth investors with their categories subscribed just 0.57 and 0.3 percent respectively. The institutional buyers booked 2.66 percent of their quota.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the early gains with Nifty above 16100.
The Sensex was up 1,140.57 points or 2.16% at 53932.80, and the Nifty was up 349.90 points or 2.21% at 16159.30. About 2355 shares have advanced, 461 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
SEBI issues adjudication order against subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare
SEBI has now issued an adjudication order in respect of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited (EHIRCL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare
The matter is relating to the alleged diversion of funds from the company by its erstwhile promoters.
A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on EHIRCL for violations of certain provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992 and the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services debuts at 4% premium
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (Prudent), an independent retail wealth management services group in India, made its debut on the bourses at a premium on May 20, the listing day.
The stock opened at Rs 660, at a premium of 4.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 630 on the BSE, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 650.
Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc.
BSE Oil & Gas index added 2 percent supported by the Petronet LNG, BPCL, Adani Total Gas
Nifty Metal index rose 3 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Vedanta
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services to list today
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is going to list on the exchanges today.
The public offer opened between May 10-12 with a price band of Rs 595-630 a share.
The public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has received bids for 73.29 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 60.18 lakh equity shares, subscribing 1.22 times on May 12, the final day of bidding.
Retail investors have bought 1.29 times of the allotted quota and employees bid for shares 1.23 times the reserved portion.
The part set aside for non-institutional investors has been booked 99 percent, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 1.26 times.
HPCL Q4 Results:
State-run oil refiner and marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) posted a 34 percent decline in consolidated net profit in the March quarter to Rs 2,019 crore from Rs 3,061 crore in the year-ago period due to rise in total cost.
Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1.07 trillion, up 24.2 percent from Rs 85,755 crore last year. Total cost rose 28 percent to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 81,717 crore a year ago.
Operating margin for the quarter contracted sharply to 1.57 percent from 4.46 percent last year.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 23 paise higher at 77.49 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 77.72.
Ashok Leyland Q4 net drops 58% to Rs 158 crore
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 9,429.55 crore as against Rs 7,831.21 crore earlier, with cost of materials and services shooting up to Rs 6,580.81 crore from Rs 5,481.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive on May 20 with Nifty above 16,000.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 773.08 points or 1.46% at 53565.31, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.52% at 16049.80. About 1547 shares have advanced, 257 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.
JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to rebound with a gap-up start after their worst single-day fall in two months on the back of a sell-off fuelled by concerns about worsening inflation and receding global growth.
US markets ended lower amid release of macroeconomic and negative global peers.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
SGX Nifty bucking the overnight weakness in US markets is indicating Nifty's downward momentum from yesterday's trades is likely to fizzle out. Another positive catalyst is the 3% drop in U.S Treasury bond yields and 1% fall in the US Dollar Index. However, Nifty is still at the risk of a collapse due to concerns of FII selling, higher oil prices, rising inflation, hawkish US Federal Reserve, and a probable aggressive rate hike by the RBI.
Technically speaking, sell-off on Dalal Street can gain steam if Nifty slips below 15671 mark and below the same, it could slip further to 15000 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above 16411 mark.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:
Indian markets could open higher in line with positive Asian markets today and despite mildly negative US markets on Thursday.
US stocks gave up earlier gains to end lower Thursday, following the worst slide in nearly two years for the S&P 500 index in the previous session, leaving it down almost 19% from its record, or close to a bear market.
The S&P 500 finished closer to bear-market territory as the Russia-Ukraine war, a slowdown in China’s economy, high inflation and rising interest rates cause investors to worry about corporate profits and economic growth.
Investors dumped stocks on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark indices is expected to make gap up opening today as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. Indices is set to trade with firm gains amid positive signals from its Asian peers. US markets ended the day in red as fear of rising inflation and slowdown in economic growth looms.
On Thursday bears continued the downward pressure as Nifty fell more than 2.5% amid global sell off. The IPO of eMudhre will be opening today for subscription.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 15,900 followed by 16,100 and on the downside 15,750 and 15,600 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for bank nifty is 33,550 followed by 33,800 and on the downside 33,100 and 32,900 will act as strong support.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 352.16 points or 0.67% at 53,144.39, and the Nifty was up 194.80 points or 1.23% at 16,004.20.
Results Today:
Dollar falls for first week in seven amid U.S. yield retreat
The U.S. dollar headed for its worst week since early February against major peers on Friday, weighed down by a retreat in Treasury yields and fatigue after the currency's breathless 10%, 14-week surge.
The dollar index, which measures it against six major rivals, was down 1.5% for the week to 102.96, on track to snap a six-week winning run. A week earlier it had soared to the highest since January 2003 at 105.01.
Glenmark Pharma receives approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 4,899.92 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 3,225.54 crore worth of shares on May 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
China cut LPR by 15 basis points
China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points on Friday morning, a sharper cut than had been expected, as authorities seek to cushion an economic slowdown, though it left the one-year LPR unchanged. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
Most respondents to a Reuters poll had expected a marginal 5-basis-point cut to both rates.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Four stocks – Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank – remained under the F&O ban for May 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases
Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30.
US weekly jobless claims rise:
New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market remains tight amid worker shortages, with the number of Americans on jobless rolls at its lowest since 1969 in early May.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended May 14, the highest level since January, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 applications for the latest week.
Though claims have been largely treading water since hitting more than a 53-year low of 166,000 in March, the labor market is rapidly tightening and generating strong wage gains that are helping to fan overall inflation in the economy.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices were little changed on Friday as worries about weaker economic growth offset expectations that crude demand could rebound in China as Shanghai lifts some coronavirus lockdowns.
Brent futures for July delivery fell 36 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $111.68 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $111.85 on its last day as the front-month.
WTI futures for July, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 0.6 percent to $109.20 a barrel.
Investment in Tata Steel will be removed: Jefferies
The investment in Tata Steel will be removed and investment in Godrej Properties will be reduced by three percentage points to 5 percent, said Chris Wood of Jefferies.
However, investment in property developer Macrotech Developers will be introduced with a 4 percent weight and investment in financial services company CAMS will be introduced with a 3 percent weight, reported CNBC-TV18.
eMudhra raises Rs 123.84 crore from anchor investors
eMudhra Limited, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates market in India, has mopped up Rs 123.84 crore from nine anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue of the company will open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 24.
The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 48,37,336 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 256 per share.
The company intends to garner about Rs 413 crore through fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale of 9,835,394 equity shares aggregating upto Rs 252 crore by the shareholders and promoters.
Of the total offer size, 50 percent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO Updates:
The initial public offering of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 1.75 times on day three or the final day with investors bidding for 47.02 crore shares against the IPO size of 26.86 crore units.
Retail investors have bid for 1.37 times the 13.15 crore shares set aside for them while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 82 percent. Qualified institutional buyers have subscribed 3.01 times against their quota of 8.07 crore as the bidding ended on May 19.
Around 50 percent of the net offer will be reserved for QIBs, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.
Ethos IPO Updates:
The initial public offering of Ethos was subscribed 44 percent on the second day, with investors bidding for 17.61 lakh shares against the IPO size of 39.79 lakh units.
Retail investors had bid for 68 percent of the portion set aside for them. Non-institutional investors had bid for 25 percent of the shares allotted to them, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed 19 percent or 2.28 lakh shares to the issue allotted to them.
The company intends to garner Rs 472 crore through the fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of 1,108,037 shares by shareholders and promoters worth Rs 97.29 crore.
The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 836-878 per share.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 212.50 points or 1.35 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,997.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Asian Markets trade higher:
Wall Street ends lower as Cisco and Apple sink
Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, with Cisco Systems slumping after giving a dismal outlook, while investors fretted about inflation and rising interest rates.
Shares of Cisco slumped 13.7% after the networking gear maker lowered its 2022 revenue growth outlook, taking a hit from its Russia exit and component shortages related to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. read more
Apple and chipmaker Broadcom declined 2.5% and 4.3%, respectively, and weighed on the S&P 500.
The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 3,900.79 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.26% to 11,388.50 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.75% to 31,253.13 points.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity market extended the previous session's profit booking and witnessed a free-fall on May 19 on the back of weak global markets.
After a gap-down start, the benchmark indices remained in negative terrain throughout the session, finishing near the day's low point.
At close, the Sensex was down 1,416.30 points or 2.61% at 52,792.23, and the Nifty was down 430.90 points or 2.65% at 15,809.40.
BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices touched lows of 52,669.51 and 15,775.20, intraday.
Investors lost Rs 6,58,257.76 crore, as market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell to Rs 2,49,19,188.05 crore on May 19 from Rs 2,55,77,445.81 crore on May 18.
Wipro, HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Power Grid Corporation.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with the Nifty Information Technology index falling 5.7 percent and the Metal index declining 4 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost over 2 percent each.