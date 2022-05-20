 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 16,100, Sensex gains 1,100 pts; Prudent Corporate lists at 4% premium

Rakesh Patil
May 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal index up 3 percent, and oil & gas, PSU bank and pharma indices up 2 percent each.

May 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The excessive volatility in the market is broadly due to two reasons. One, the market has discounted severe monetary tightening by the Fed which is likely to take the Fed funds rate to around 3% in 2023. Two, the market has not fully discounted the probability of the US economy slipping into recession in 2023. Till there is clarity on the second issue, the 'risk-off, risk-on mode' in the market is likely to continue in the near-term. It may take a few weeks for the markets to stabilize.

It is important to appreciate the fact that the dominant feature of this market is bearish in the short-term. Nasdaq is 30% down from the peak and S&P 500 is 19% down from the peak. These are reflections of weakness in the market.

In India, FIIs are likely to continue selling since India is the only emerging market where they are sitting on good profits and the market provides the liquidity to sell.

May 20, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

Sharekhan View on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

"Strong growth prospects across business, opportunities from vaccines exports, sturdy product pipeline, and expected growth in the portfolio in the US would likely enable the firm to tide over pricing pressures in the US and provide ample growth visibility.

"Also, an expected gradual recovery in the PSAI segment bodes well. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 18.5/16.3x its FY23/FY24 earnings per share.

"While near-term cost pressures could affect the performance, long-term growth levers are intact. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 5,550."

May 20, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Delhivery slides below IPO price in grey market

Shares of logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery have slid below the IPO price in the grey market ahead of listing on May 24.

The stock was already seeing muted volumes in the grey market after the IPO saw a dull response from retail and high net worth investors. The stock hit peak premium of Rs 7-8 on May 1. The premium fell to Rs 3-4 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it turned minus Rs 3-6, a dealer said.

The tepid response in the grey market was also due to continued losses reported by the firm with weak cash flows. Its IPO price band was set at Rs 462-487 a share.

The company made a loss of Rs 891.14 crore for the nine months ended December 2021 and in FY21 it posted a Rs 416 crore loss. Revenue in the nine months ended December was Rs 4,911 crore; FY21 revenue was Rs 3,838 crore.

The IPO got lukewarm response from retail and high net worth investors with their categories subscribed just 0.57 and 0.3 percent respectively. The institutional buyers booked 2.66 percent of their quota.

May 20, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the early gains with Nifty above 16100.

The Sensex was up 1,140.57 points or 2.16% at 53932.80, and the Nifty was up 349.90 points or 2.21% at 16159.30. About 2355 shares have advanced, 461 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

May 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

SEBI issues adjudication order against subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare

SEBI has now issued an adjudication order in respect of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited (EHIRCL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare

The matter is relating to the alleged diversion of funds from the company by its erstwhile promoters.

A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on EHIRCL for violations of certain provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992 and the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003.

May 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services debuts at 4% premium

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (Prudent), an independent retail wealth management services group in India, made its debut on the bourses at a premium on May 20, the listing day.

The stock opened at Rs 660, at a premium of 4.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 630 on the BSE, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 650.

May 20, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc.

May 20, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

BSE Oil & Gas index added 2 percent supported by the Petronet LNG, BPCL, Adani Total Gas

May 20, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Nifty Metal index rose 3 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Vedanta