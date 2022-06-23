Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asian markets firm

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,449 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets ended flat.
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar. Further, the rupee may be supported by falling crude oil prices.
However, investors will closely watch US initial jobless claims data as it is expected to fall from 229,000 to 227,000. US$INR is expected to break the hurdle of 78.25 to move towards the level of 78.00
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,920.61 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,859.07 crore worth of shares on June 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Fuel Prices on June 23
Petrol and diesel prices held steady on June 23, as per the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre. Click To Read More
TCS bags deal from Aadhar Housing Finance
India’s largest software firm TCS has bagged a deal to drive business process transformation at Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed sum, the companies said on Wednesday.
The domestic housing financier will be deploying the Tata group company’s lending and securitisation platform for market expansion, according to a statement.
Allsec Technologies, Quess Corp board approve Scheme of Amalgamation
The board of directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess.
In the previous trading session, Quess Corp closed at Rs 628.80, down Rs 5.70, or 0.90 percent and ALLSEC Technologies closed at Rs 431.00, down Rs 9.60, or 2.18 percent on the BSE.
USFDA issues Form 483 with 6 observations for Glenmark Pharma's Baddi unit
The USFDA has issued Form 483 with six observations after an inspection at Glenmark Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility based out of Baddi, India between June 13, 2022 and June 22, 2022.
The company is committed to undertake all necessary steps required to address their observations at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, company said in its release.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 367.05, down Rs 5.45, or 1.46 percent.
CBDT issues guidelines on tax deducted at source for crypto assets
The Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued guidelines on tax deducted at source on cryptocurrencies. From July 1, TDS of 1 percent will be levied on payments towards cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year.
Under the new regime, the transactions will have to be disclosed in the tax return and a paper trail will have to be maintained.
Sebi sends Rs 5 lakh notice to Future Enterprises:
Capital markets regulator Sebi on June 22 sent a notice to Future Enterprises asking it to pay over Rs 5 lakh in a matter pertaining to disclosure lapses about initiation of arbitration proceedings against Future Group by Amazon.
The regulator also warned the company of attachment of assets and bank accounts if it fails to make the payment within 15 days.
Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback proposal on June 27
Bajaj Auto informed exchanges that the board of directors will meet on June 27 to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 3,635.00, down Rs 8.95, or 0.25 percent on the BSE
GMR Power and Urban Infra acquires 100% stake in GMR Green Energy
GMR Power and Urban Infra on Wednesday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in GMR Green Energy Private Ltd from GMR Solar Energy Private Ltd. GMR Green Energy was incorporated in 2022 with the objective to pursue opportunities in the green energy business. It is yet to commence commercial operations.
Vodafone Idea board approves Rs 436 crore fund raise plan
The board of telecom major Vodafone Idea on June 22 approved the plan to raise a fund of Rs 436 crore from a Vodafone Group entity, via issuance of up to 42.76 lakh equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares.
The board of directors, which met earlier in the day, has "approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 436.21 crore by way of issuance of either: (a) up to 42,76,56,421 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each; or (b) up to 42,76,56,421 warrants convertible into equity shares, to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd (a Vodafone Group entity and promoter of the company), on a preferential basis", a regulatory filing noted.
Asian Markets trade firm
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 36 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,433 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks were back to their losing ways after two days on June 22 on weak global cues and selling across sectors, overlooking the fall in crude oil prices.
At close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 15,413.30.
Hindalco Industries, UPL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers were BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.
In now an all-familiar script, all sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty metal index was down 4.8 percent, while Nifty bank, pharma, information technology and energy indices were down 1-2 percent.
The BSE midcap index fell 1.5 percent and the smallcap index shed 1 percent.
