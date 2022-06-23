 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asian markets firm

Rakesh Patil
Jun 23, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,449 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets ended flat.

June 23, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

ICICIdirect

The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar. Further, the rupee may be supported by falling crude oil prices.

However, investors will closely watch US initial jobless claims data as it is expected to fall from 229,000 to 227,000. US$INR is expected to break the hurdle of 78.25 to move towards the level of 78.00

June 23, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,920.61 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,859.07 crore worth of shares on June 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

June 23, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Fuel Prices on June 23

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on June 23, as per the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre. Click To Read More

June 23, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

TCS bags deal from Aadhar Housing Finance

India’s largest software firm TCS has bagged a deal to drive business process transformation at Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed sum, the companies said on Wednesday.

The domestic housing financier will be deploying the Tata group company’s lending and securitisation platform for market expansion, according to a statement.

June 23, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Allsec Technologies, Quess Corp board approve Scheme of Amalgamation

The board of directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess.

In the previous trading session, Quess Corp closed at Rs 628.80, down Rs 5.70, or 0.90 percent and ALLSEC Technologies closed at Rs 431.00, down Rs 9.60, or 2.18 percent on the BSE.

June 23, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

USFDA issues Form 483 with 6 observations for Glenmark Pharma's Baddi unit

The USFDA has issued Form 483 with six observations after an inspection at Glenmark Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility based out of Baddi, India between June 13, 2022 and June 22, 2022.

The company is committed to undertake all necessary steps required to address their observations at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, company said in its release.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 367.05, down Rs 5.45, or 1.46 percent.

June 23, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

CBDT issues guidelines on tax deducted at source for crypto assets

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued guidelines on tax deducted at source on cryptocurrencies. From July 1, TDS of 1 percent will be levied on payments towards cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year.

Under the new regime, the transactions will have to be disclosed in the tax return and a paper trail will have to be maintained.