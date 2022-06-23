Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asian markets firm

June 23, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

ICICIdirect

The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar. Further, the rupee may be supported by falling crude oil prices.

However, investors will closely watch US initial jobless claims data as it is expected to fall from 229,000 to 227,000. US$INR is expected to break the hurdle of 78.25 to move towards the level of 78.00