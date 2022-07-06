Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 15,900; autos gain, metals drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India.
Domestic LPG cylinder's prices increases by Rs 50
Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices were increased by Rs 50 with effect from today in a move that will see the rate in Delhi go up to Rs 1,053.
Also, 5 kg domestic cylinder prices were increased by Rs 18. However, 19 kg commercial cylinder prices were cut by Rs 8.50.
BSE Auto index rose 1 percent led by the Tube Investments of India, Eicher Motors, TVS Motors
ICICI Prudential Life sells 2% stake in Westlife Development
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited informed via a stock exchange filing on July 5 that it has sold 2.02 percent of its stake in Westlife Development Limited, bringing the company’s shareholding in it down from 7.15 percent to 5.13 percent.
ICICI Prudential clarified in the exchange filing that it is not a related party transaction and has been undertaken on the stock exchange.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There are lots of signals from markets: Brent crude crashed to near $100 a barrel, dollar index rose above 106, rupee again depreciated to an all-time low, euro is at 20-year low to the dollar and, perhaps most importantly from Indian market perspective, FIIs turned buyers after a long gap.
While crude crash along with corrections in other commodities like metals is a bearish signal indicating increasing possibility of recession in the US, commodity crash is positive for the Indian economy and FIIs turning buyers is a bullish signal for Indian equity market.
It is important to watch whether these signals are one offs or will they sustain.
With valuations reaching fair levels, investors can buy high-quality stocks in a calibrated manner. Stocks that FPIs sell like financials and IT are good segments to bet now.
Indian indices opened higher on July 6 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 282.28 points or 0.53% at 53416.63, and the Nifty was up 61.30 points or 0.39% at 15872.20. About 1105 shares have advanced, 527 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.
Asian Paints, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities may see gap-up opening thanks to overnight gains in the US markets and subsequent uptick in SGX Nifty. However, correction in other Asian gauges could halt the upmove, while the rupee hitting its all-time low, stubborn inflation and tight monetary policies are indicating more downside risk for Nifty.
While the market sentiment continues to be bearish, investors will be closely watching the Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting, which will be published later today, as this could provide some insight into the Fed's thinking on growth and inflation.
Technical indicators accelerate towards south with immediate support for Nifty at 15503 and then at 15183.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets on the back of a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.
US markets ended mixed on the back of release of macroeconomic data and mixed news inflows.
Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 79.23 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 79.37.
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 62.52 points or 0.12% at 53196.87, and the Nifty was down 140.40 points or 0.89% at 15670.50.
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian rupee has slumped to a new record low of 79.37 mark against the dollar, depreciating by around 0.50% on the back of a rise in the dollar index towards a new twenty-decade peak. Besides, heavy portfolio outflows, soaring crude oil prices, and a rising interest rate regime of the major central banks have been the key catalysts behind this recent bout of weakness in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
On the domestic front, India’s trade deficit has swelled to a record high of $25.63bln in June amid high commodity prices, leading to a rise in the import bills.
Besides, the current account deficit is expected to widen to around 2.9% of GDP in FY23 as against 1.2% in FY22, which is weighing on the domestic currency. Moving ahead, we foresee the Indian rupee heading lower towards the 80-81 zone against the dollar, though the RBI is expected to proactively intervene in the markets to curb the pace of decline in the domestic currency.
Asian stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high on the euro on Wednesday as investors' fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession, while oil and European equity futures attempted to steady after a slide.
Brent crude futures bounced 1.4% in morning trade to $104.18 a barrel, nursing its wounds after a 9.5% drop to a 2-1/2 month low on Tuesday with worries that a global growth slowdown is going to sap demand. [O/R]
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.88%, on course for its first loss of the week. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, though Euro STOXX 50 futures bounced 1.8%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.42% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.7%, dragged by worries about new COVID-19 cases in Shanghai risking fresh restrictions.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time since May 30, buying shares worth Rs 1,295.84 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers for the first time since April 11, selling shares worth Rs 257.59 crore on July 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Globally now there is a trend in favour of value stocks. ITC, a classic value stock, has been underperforming due to ESG concerns, particularly since tobacco contributes the bulk of ITC's bottom line. This underperformance which had no fundamental basis is being corrected now.
US factory orders rise more than expected in May
New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased more than expected in May, bucking a slew of recent data showing a softening in the economy and underscoring that demand for products remains strong even as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens financial conditions.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would rise 0.5%.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate further today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on fears that major central banks attempt to combat soaring inflation by raising interest rates may lead economies into recession.
Additionally, persistent FII outflows and widening of current account deficit will hurt rupee. Market participants will keep an eye on FOMC meeting minutes to get the detailed records of FOMC most recent meeting. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.20-79.65.
Gold prices gained on Wednesday, following a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,768.80.
The dollar stood tall on Wednesday, holding at a 20-year peak against the euro and multi-month highs against other major peers as higher gas prices and political uncertainty renewed recession fears and sent investors scrambling to the safe-haven currency.
The euro was at $1.0262, only a fraction above its overnight low of $1.0236, its weakest since late 2002.
Food ministry calls meeting of edible oil companies
The food ministry has called a meeting on Wednesday with edible oil industry bodies and manufacturers to discuss reduction in the retail prices of cooking oils amid a fall in global prices. Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey informed that a meeting has been called with edible oil companies. Click To Read More
Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd
USDINR spot closed at a fresh all-time high at 79.37, up 42 paise on spot. A sharp sell-off in EURUSD due to recessionary fears triggered a risk-off trend across global equities.
A double whammy of weak equities and strong US Dollar Index caused Rupee to depreciate against the US Dollar.
Low forward premium and offshore derivatives quoting a premium over onshore are signs of unwinding of carry trade which is a major headwind for the Rupee. Over the near term, we expect USDINR to trade with an upward bias, within a range of 79.00-79.80 on spot.
Petrol and diesel prices will remain steady on July 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows, with prices staying unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel Rs 6 a litre. Click To Read More
Crude oil futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as investors piled back in after the heavy rout in the previous session, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted.
Brent crude futures rose $2.82, or 2.7%, to $105.59 a barrel by 1222 GMT, after plunging 9.5% on Tuesday, the biggest daily drop since March.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.46, or 2.4%, to $101.95 a barrel, after closing below $100 for the first time since late April.
Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession: Citi
Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.
That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel. Click to Read More
The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday as investors kept their focus on the growth trajectory of the U.S. economy, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher while the Dow slipped.
Investors are waiting for minutes from the Fed's meeting in June on Wednesday as they brace for another 75-basis-point rate hike at the end of the month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.44 points, or 0.42%, to 30,967.82, the S&P 500 gained 6.06 points, or 0.16%, to 3,831.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.39 points, or 1.75%, to 11,322.24.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 38 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,804 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity market ended with losses on July 5, erasing all the intraday gains, on a day of wild swings that have almost become a norm in recent weeks.
At close, the Sensex was down 100.42 points, or 0.19 percent, at 53,134.35, and the Nifty closed 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 15,810.90.
Power Grid Corporation, Shree Cements, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Finserv were among the top Nifty gainers. ITC, Wipro, HDFC Life, Britannia Industries and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers on the index.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty energy index rose 0.6 percent, while the information technology index fell 0.7 percent.
The BSE midcap index shed 0.3 percent, while the smallcap index was up 0.2 percent.