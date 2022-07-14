 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher led by pharma, oil & gas; Mindtree slips post Q1 nos

Rakesh Patil
Jul 14, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, pharma index up 1 percent and oil & gas index up 0.5 percent.

July 14, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!

July 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

UBS View on Mindtree

Research firm UBS has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,700 per share. The company delivered margin improvement, largely on account of higher forex gain, it said.

The ability to improve margin in high inflationary environment is commendable. See risk of company running too thin on its subcontracting, onshore efforts, reported CNBC-TV18.

July 14, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent led by the Strides Pharma Science, Torrent Pharma, Glenmark Pharma

July 14, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Buzzing

:

Sanofi India said the board of directors on July 26 will consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.

July 14, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Tata Metaliks Q1 Earnings:

Tata Metaliks recorded a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore.

July 14, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Even though the keenly awaited US CPI inflation data for June came at 9.1% against expectation of 8.8%, US markets declined only moderately, by less than 1%. It is important to note that core inflation ( inflation minus food and energy ) in the US is declining and, therefore, CPI inflation too will decline, going forward, since crude prices have corrected sharply.

The higher than expected US inflation means the Fed will continue its aggressive tightening in the near-term with another 75bp hike in July, perhaps even by 100bp. But the long-term bond yields in the US indicate a possible rate cut by March 2023. In brief, this 9.1% inflation print is likely to be the peak inflation.

FIIs have used the July rally to press further big selling ( Rs 2840 crore yesterday) after what appeared as selling exhaustion in early July. This renewed FII selling may strengthen the bears but DIIs and retail investors are likely to turn strong buyers at every dip since India's economic fundamentals are strong and, more importantly, valuations are attractive particularly in segments/ stocks where FIIs are selling.

July 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

July 14, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on positive note on July 14 with Nifty above 16000.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 146.71 points or 0.27% at 53660.86, and the Nifty was up 48.50 points or 0.30% at 16015.20. About 1268 shares have advanced, 474 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.

Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, SBI, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and ITC.

July 14, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The dollar resumed its relentless rise on Thursday, driven by both expectations for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening and safe-haven flows amid growing fears of a recession.

The greenback charted new 24-year highs above 128 yen and edged back toward parity with the euro, after briefly breaching the level overnight.

Meanwhile, Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso surged against their U.S. peer after their respective monetary authorities surprised by tightening policy in off-cycle moves.