Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher led by pharma, oil & gas; Mindtree slips post Q1 nos

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, pharma index up 1 percent and oil & gas index up 0.5 percent.
Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
UBS View on Mindtree
Research firm UBS has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,700 per share. The company delivered margin improvement, largely on account of higher forex gain, it said.
The ability to improve margin in high inflationary environment is commendable. See risk of company running too thin on its subcontracting, onshore efforts, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent led by the Strides Pharma Science, Torrent Pharma, Glenmark Pharma
Buzzing:
Sanofi India said the board of directors on July 26 will consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.
Tata Metaliks Q1 Earnings:
Tata Metaliks recorded a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Even though the keenly awaited US CPI inflation data for June came at 9.1% against expectation of 8.8%, US markets declined only moderately, by less than 1%. It is important to note that core inflation ( inflation minus food and energy ) in the US is declining and, therefore, CPI inflation too will decline, going forward, since crude prices have corrected sharply.
The higher than expected US inflation means the Fed will continue its aggressive tightening in the near-term with another 75bp hike in July, perhaps even by 100bp. But the long-term bond yields in the US indicate a possible rate cut by March 2023. In brief, this 9.1% inflation print is likely to be the peak inflation.
FIIs have used the July rally to press further big selling ( Rs 2840 crore yesterday) after what appeared as selling exhaustion in early July. This renewed FII selling may strengthen the bears but DIIs and retail investors are likely to turn strong buyers at every dip since India's economic fundamentals are strong and, more importantly, valuations are attractive particularly in segments/ stocks where FIIs are selling.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on July 14 with Nifty above 16000.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 146.71 points or 0.27% at 53660.86, and the Nifty was up 48.50 points or 0.30% at 16015.20. About 1268 shares have advanced, 474 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, SBI, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and ITC.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar resumed its relentless rise on Thursday, driven by both expectations for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening and safe-haven flows amid growing fears of a recession.
The greenback charted new 24-year highs above 128 yen and edged back toward parity with the euro, after briefly breaching the level overnight.
Meanwhile, Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso surged against their U.S. peer after their respective monetary authorities surprised by tightening policy in off-cycle moves.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Risk aversion is quite likely to be the preferred theme for the day and investors can expect a bumpy ride intra-day amid a steady fall in Asian indices and overnight fall in the US markets. The US CPI inflation numbers, which jumped to a 41-year high of 9.1% in June, certainly raises the prospects of a more hawkish stance by the US Fed in its next policy meet, which could further fuel volatility in equities & other asset classes.
With FPI outflows showing no signs of a pullback, one could expect volatility in the currency markets too. On the technical front, markets may gain strength only if the Nifty holds above 15851 mark with interweek perspective, while hurdle is seen at 16500.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues as an unexpectedly high inflation number in the US rattled investors worldwide.
US markets ended lower amid release of macroeconomic data.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened at fresh record low on July 14. The domestic currency hit 79.73 per dollar in the opening trade against previous close of 79.63.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 157.32 points or 0.29% at 53671.47, and the Nifty was down 15.30 points or 0.10% at 15951.40.
Hot inflation fuels bets on supersized Fed rate hike
The US Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating.
Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate are betting they already have. They are now pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a full percentage-point rise at the coming meeting, according to an analysis of the contracts by CME Group.
Results Today:
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 2,839.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,799.22 crore on July 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt as red hot inflation in the US stoked bets that the US Fed may have to raise interest rates much more than expected, even 100 bps.
Additionally, consistent FII outflows and concerns on looming recession may hurt rupee. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.50-80.00.
Fuel Prices on July 14
Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre. Click to Read More
MFIs' gross loan portfolio rises to Rs 2.9 lakh crore at March-end: Report
The Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) of microfinance industry grew by 10.2 percent to nearly Rs 2.9 lakh crore at the end of March, says a report. The same stood at Rs 2.6 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, the GLP rose by 8.6 percent during the period ended March 2022. Banks continue to dominate the microfinance market with portfolio share of 37.7 percent. This is followed by NBFC-MFIs with a share of 33.3 percent and Small Finance Banks (SFBs) at 17.1 percent, as of March 2022, according to a quarterly report released by CRIF High Mark, a credit information bureau, on Wednesday. Banks continue to dominate the microfinance market with portfolio share of 37.7 percent.
Motilal Oswal View on Mindtree
The management’s increased focus on annuity revenue and strategic accounts is reflected in its revenue and client mix.
A strong outlook on strategic accounts, decent deal signings, and the ability to sustain improved margin are key positives.
The stock is currently trading at 20x FY24E EPS. As the key positives are already captured, we see limited upside hereafter. Our Target Price of Rs 3,020 per share implies 21x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
Markets will react to the US inflation data in early trades as that would set the tone for policy action by the US Fed. Besides, weekly derivatives expiry and earnings will keep the volatility high. Participants should maintain caution and continue with stock-specific trading approach.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore this week
Mortgage major HDFC Ltd will launch an issue of bonds on a private placement basis on Friday to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, the company said on July 13.
The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will bear interest rate at 7.77 per cent, payable annually and has a tenor of 4 years 11 months and 10 days, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
The issue size is of Rs 2,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of Rs 2,500 crore.
The issue opens on July 15, 2022, and closes on the same day. Axis Bank is the arranger of the proposed bonds issue.
Asian Markets Update:
Asian shares struggled on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was strong as white hot U.S. inflation data drove fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even more aggressively to slow price increases, potentially sending the economy into recession.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1%, hovering just above the two-year low hit on Tuesday, while U.S. Nasdaq futures shed 0.3%.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend by rising 0.6%, helped by the yen's weakness against the dollar boosting exporters.
Infosys to acquire tech and consulting firm BASE life science
Infosys will be acquiring BASE life science, a technology and consulting firm in Europe life sciences industry for 110 million euros, the company announced on July 13. The acquisition is scheduled to close during the second quarter of 2023 fiscal.
Infosys said the Denmark-headquartered company brings to Infosys domain experts commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality know-how, and will help deepen the life sciences domain capabilities and strengthen its footprint across Europe.
Bank of Canada hikes rate:
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in a bid to crush inflation, surprising markets and becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle.
The central bank raised its policy rate to 2.5% from 1.5%, its biggest rate increase in 24 years, and said more hikes would be needed. Economists and money markets had been expecting a 75-basis point increase.
Hot inflation fuels bets on supersized Fed rate hike
The US Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating. Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate are betting they already have.
They are now pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a full percentage-point rise at the coming meeting, according to an analysis of the contracts by CME Group.
Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on July 13 informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share.
The decision was given the nod at the meeting of the board of directors held earlier in the day, the company said.
Hindustan Zinc will end up paying a total dividend amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23.
US inflation accelerates to 9.1%, highest in 41 years
US inflation accelerated in June by more than forecast, underscoring relentless price pressures that will keep the Federal Reserve on track for another big interest-rate hike later this month.
The consumer price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier in a broad-based advance, the largest gain since the end of 1981, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge increased 1.3% from a month earlier, the most since 2005, reflecting higher gasoline, shelter and food costs.
Economists projected a 1.1% rise from May and an 8.8% year-over-year increase, based on the Bloomberg survey medians.
Mindtree Q1 results
IT services firm Mindtree on July 13 said its net profit for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 471.6 crore, up 37.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 343.4 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the numbers were flat.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,121.1 crore, up 36.2 percent YoY from Rs 2,291.7 crore. Sequentially, it rose 7.7 percent from Rs 2,897,4 crore.
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street ends down
US stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday after investors digested hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could raise key interest rates by as much as 100 basis points later this month.
While all three major U.S. equity indexes bounced off lows reached early in the day, and occasionally edged into positive territory throughout the session, they were all red by the closing bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.54 points, or 0.67%, to 30,772.79, the S&P 500 lost 17.02 points, or 0.45%, at 3,801.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.15 points, or 0.15%, to 11,247.58.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 47 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,925.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian market’s losing streak continued for a third day on July 13 following a selloff in power and IT names, recession fears and weak global cues ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the day.
At close, the Sensex was down 372.46 points, or 0.69 percent, at 53,514.15, and the Nifty declined 91.60 points, or 0.57 percent, to 15,966.70.
Indian shares started on a positive note a day and traded higher after the Index of Industrial Production surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April and the Consumer Price Index remained largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May
But selling in power, IT and oil & gas names in the afternoon pulled the indices down and they closed near the day's low.
IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Divis Labs, JSW Steel, HUL, Cipla and Asian Paints.
Among sectors, the Nifty energy index fell 1 percent, while buying was seen in FMCG, metal and pharma names.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.32 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.