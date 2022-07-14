RIL, ONGC surge on reports that government may cut excise duty

Representative Image

Shares of Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation surged on July 12 after ET Now reported that the government may consider lowering excise duty on export of refining products as well as the special additional excise duty on production of crude oil.

Earlier this month, the government surprised with a special excise duty of Rs 13 a litre on diesel exports and Rs 6 a litre on petroleum exports to raise additional funds in the wake of the loss of revenue due to multiple retail fuel excise duty cuts.

The government had also imposed a $240 per tonne special additional excise duty on the production of crude oil in the country to grab a share of the supposed windfall gains made by producers with the global crude prices rising to eight-year highs.

The moves were negative for companies such as Reliance Industries, which is the country’s largest exporter of refining products, and ONGC, the country’s largest oil producer.

Analysts suggested that the imposition of the excise duty on petrol and diesel exports could hurt the gross refining margins of RIL, which had seen an upswing in demand for its refining products from clients in Europe.

Europe is battling shortage of refining products in the aftermath of the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

A reconsideration of the special excise duties will be a positive for both RIL and ONGC and is likely being done in the wake of crude prices falling below the $100-a-barrel mark after hitting highs of nearly $125 last month.

The government, in a notification earlier in the month, said it would review its decision on a fortnightly basis.

At 1.15 pm, shares of RIL and ONGC were up by 1.5 percent and 4.7 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.