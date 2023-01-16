Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.
L&T Finance Holdings Q3 profit jumps 39% to Rs 454 crore
L&T Finance Holdings has reported consolidated profit at Rs 454 crore for quarter ended December FY23, growing 39% YoY. Net interest income grew by 24% YoY to Rs 1,693 crore for the quarter with net interest margin (including fees) expanding by 70 bps YoY to 8.8%.
The company concluded divestment of the mutual fund business and received sale consideration of Rs 3,485 crore along with surplus cash balance Rs 764 crore, thereby aggregating to Rs 4,249 crore.
L&T Finance Holdings' board has approved merger of 3 subsidiaries - L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, & L&T Mutual Fund Trustee - with the company.
Maruti Suzuki increases prices by 1.1% across models
Maruti Suzuki India announced increase in prices across models today.
An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%.
This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16 th January, 2023.
Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,420.65, down Rs 32.00, or 0.38 percent.
Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank
Mahindra CIE Automotive was also in action, climbing nearly 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 377 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes, making higher high higher low for second consecutive session.... Read More
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend
Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.
Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.
Indian indices opened higher on January 16 with Nifty above 18000.
The Sensex was up 307.98 points or 0.51% at 60569.16, and the Nifty was up 83.20 points or 0.46% at 18039.80. About 1725 shares have advanced, 551 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.
In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.
"This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA stated.
The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are likely to edge higher in early trades Monday on the back of positive cues from the US indices on Friday that would boost investors' confidence. Aiding the sentiment would be key positive catalysts such as cooling inflation in the US that could slow Fed rate hikes going ahead, robust Q3 corporate earning numbers from HDFC Bank, US dollar falling to 7-month low, and the reopening of China.
However, relentless FII selling has been a major dampener that may fuel more choppy market sentiment. Nifty’s technical landscape is suggesting a major support at 17761 mark and below the same the index will form lower top/low pattern on the daily charts. Immediate upside hurdles are at 18265 mark, while confirmation of strength is now only above 18473 mark.
Nomura sees 75 basis point RBI rate cuts in 2023 as GDP slows
Slowing growth and easing price pressures may prompt India’s central bank to slash borrowing costs starting in August of this year, said Nomura Holdings Inc. in a note to clients on Friday. India’s growth is “likely to disappoint at 4.5 percent in 2023 due to global spillovers, prompting 75 basis point of rate cuts in second half of 2023,” Nomura economists led by Sonal Varma wrote.
Nomura is among the first to forecast such deep rate cuts in 2023, expecting the policy rate to ease to 5.75 percent by the end of the year in what it refers to as an “out-of-consensus” call. Goldman Sachs in its 2023 outlook for India had predicted 25 basis point rate cut in the October-December quarter.
FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in two weeks of Jan
Foreign investors offloaded around Rs 15,000 crore worth of Indian equities in the first two weeks of January amid risks of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been adopting a cautious stance towards Indian equity markets for the past few weeks. Read More
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 81.23 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 81.33.
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 453.98 points or 0.75% at 60715.16, and the Nifty was up 102.40 points or 0.57% at 18059.00.
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.65 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.3%, amid thin trade during a U.S. public holiday.
Both contracts rose more than 8% last week, the biggest weekly gain since October, after China's crude imports rose 4% year-on-year in December while Lunar New Year travel brightens the outlook for transportation fuels.
Yen tests seven-month high
The Japanese yen held near an over seven-month peak on Monday, as traders, in the lead up to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision this week, ramped up bets that the central bank could make further tweaks to its yield control policy.
The yen was last 0.1% lower at 128.01 per dollar, having surged to 127.46 per dollar on Friday, its highest since May last year.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services
Positive triggers like easing inflation numbers and brighter Q3 results projected by the second set of IT majors buoyed the domestic market to close the week on a positive note. India’s retail inflation eased to 5.7% in December, remaining within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6%, owing to reduced food prices.
Similarly, the US inflation numbers cooled off to 6.5%, fuelling bets that the Fed will pursue a less aggressive tightening policy. US wage growth slowing, service activity contracting, and December payrolls rising higher than anticipated increased the possibility of a softer landing for the US economy.
However, cautious growth forecasts by IT majors squeezed out optimism. Relentless selling by FII over the week as a result of premium valuations in the domestic market also weighed on the overall market momentum. Going ahead, with IT earnings out of the way, investors will now focus their attention on the earnings of financials, which are expected to be released over the weekend.
Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities
Wipro reported slightly disappointing results when it comes to its top line. The company’s QoQ revenue growth at 3.1% was a little subdued. Further, the revenue growth guidance for Q4 in constant currency (CC) terms is seen at -0.6% to 1% QoQ.
On a full-year basis, it will likely underperform its peers. Top-line aside, the company did put a good show in its operating metrics, the margins improved 120 basis points QoQ and are expected to improve further too.
The deal wins like its other leading peers were strong. Thus all-in-all, a slight miss on the top line & a good show on its margins and profitability.
Asian shares cautious
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading.
There were even rumours the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling.
That had markets in an anxious mood and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9% in early trading.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, with hopes for a speedy Chinese reopening giving it a gain of 4.2% last week.
Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA
Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (Zydus) has received tentative approval from the United States Food
and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Levomilnacipran Extended-Release Capsules, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg.
Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India.
USFDA issues Form 483 with two observations to Lupin's New Jersey facility
US FDA inspected Lupin’s Somerset, New Jersey, U.S.A. manufacturing facility from January 2, 2023 to January 13, 2023. The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.
We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the USFDA to resolve these issues at the earliest. We uphold quality and compliance with utmost importance and are committed to be compliant with CGMP standards across all our facilities, company said in its press release.
Spotlight on HDFC Bank Q3 earnings ahead of market open
HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.
Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.
Meanwhile, standalone net profit of came in at Rs 12,259.5 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent from the same quarter of the corresponding year. This was above estimate of Rs 11,754 crore by analysts in a Moneycontrol poll. Read More
Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results in spotlight:
Avenue Supermarts, owner and operator of DMart chain of retail stores, reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22. Read More
Wipro Q3 Earnings:
Wipro on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing. Click To Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
An important trend in the market this month is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs sold for the 16th straight trading session taking the total sell figure to Rs 23887 crores. FIIs are selling in India and moving money to cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are much lower.
In 2022 FIIs were selling in China. This trend has changed to long China and short India. This trend may continue for a few more days.
Since DIIs and retail investors are buyers and are keen to buy the dips, the FII selling is unlikely to lead to a sharp correction in the market even though the market appears weak for the near-term.
CPI inflation falling to 5.72% in December and IIP spurting to 7.1% in November are positive macros which can provide fundamental support to the bulls.
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in US markets made for thin trading.
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels in a month on Friday, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and other banks rising following their quarterly results, which kicked off the earnings season.
All three major indexes also registered strong gains for the week, leaving the S&P 500 up 4.2% so far in 2023, and the Cboe Volatility index - Wall Street's fear gauge - closed at a one-year low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.33%, to 34,302.61, the S&P 500 gained 15.92 points, or 0.40%, to 3,999.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.05 points, or 0.71%, to 11,079.16.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market cheered positive earnings from IT majors and cooling of prices in India as well as the US, which eased rate hike worries, lifting the benchmark indices half a percent higher on January 13.
At close, the Sensex was up 303.15 points, or 0.51 percent, at 60,261.18, and the Nifty was up 98.40 points, or 0.55 percent, at 17,956.60.
Despite positive global cues, the market opened lower and extended losses as the day progressed. Mid-session buying, however, wiped out all the losses and the session ended near the day's high.
Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Infosys were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were among the biggest losers.
All sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty PSU bank and metal added over a percent each, while auto, bank, energy and information technology indices gained 0.5 percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.
On the BSE, metal and power indices rose a percent each, while oil & gas, auto, bank and information technology indices added 0.4-0.9 percent.