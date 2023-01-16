Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

January 16, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 profit jumps 39% to Rs 454 crore

L&T Finance Holdings has reported consolidated profit at Rs 454 crore for quarter ended December FY23, growing 39% YoY. Net interest income grew by 24% YoY to Rs 1,693 crore for the quarter with net interest margin (including fees) expanding by 70 bps YoY to 8.8%.

The company concluded divestment of the mutual fund business and received sale consideration of Rs 3,485 crore along with surplus cash balance Rs 764 crore, thereby aggregating to Rs 4,249 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings' board has approved merger of 3 subsidiaries - L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, & L&T Mutual Fund Trustee - with the company.