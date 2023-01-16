 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

Rakesh Patil
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.

January 16, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Results Today

January 16, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 profit jumps 39% to Rs 454 crore

L&T Finance Holdings has reported consolidated profit at Rs 454 crore for quarter ended December FY23, growing 39% YoY. Net interest income grew by 24% YoY to Rs 1,693 crore for the quarter with net interest margin (including fees) expanding by 70 bps YoY to 8.8%.

The company concluded divestment of the mutual fund business and received sale consideration of Rs 3,485 crore along with surplus cash balance Rs 764 crore, thereby aggregating to Rs 4,249 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings' board has approved merger of 3 subsidiaries - L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, & L&T Mutual Fund Trustee - with the company.

January 16, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki increases prices by 1.1% across models

Maruti Suzuki India announced increase in prices across models today.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%.

This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16 th January, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,420.65, down Rs 32.00, or 0.38 percent.

January 16, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

The IT major on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago.

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.

January 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank

January 16, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

January 16, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend

January 16, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.

Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.

January 16, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Avenue Supermartsshare price plunged5percent as company reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.