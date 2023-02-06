 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia, US markets fall, Gold hits over 4-week low

Rakesh Patil
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,815 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

February 06, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, Bloomberg had reported in December. But activity has now stopped, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the group has vigorously denied the allegations, its stock and bond prices have slumped. Read More

February 06, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Alekh Yadav, Head of Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth

The budget announced an increase in import duty on silver dore to bring it in line with Gold. Gold moved up following this announcement and touch new all-time highs. Over the last few months global growth concerns have increased even as inflation has remained elevated. Gold tends to do well in an environment when there is low growth and high inflation (stagflation). Since we are entering a stagflation environment gold has rallied over the last few months. Additionally, it has been observed that gold and US dollar are negatively correlated. The dollar strength was impacting gold so far, with weakness in dollar, Gold has found support.

We believe despite the strong rally by gold, it could continue to do well over the medium-term given the stagflation environment, expectation of some equity volatility and limited dollar strength.

February 06, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

US weekly jobless claims drop to nine-month low

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week as the labor market remains resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession this year.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week ended Jan. 28, the lowest level since April 2022. It was the third straight weekly decline in applications. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week.

February 06, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Dollar extends rally

The dollar extended its rally on Monday after a strong US jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

The yen weakened to a three-week low of 132.60 per dollar after the report, and was last fetching 132.35, down 0.88%.

The dollar skipped higher and extended its rally on Monday. Against a basket of currencies, the US currency touched nearly 4-week high of 103.22 and was last at 103.18.

February 06, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher

Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at USD 1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.2% to USD 1,879.40.

February 06, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

Asian shares eased on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer.

February 06, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

SGX Nifty

: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 21.50 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,815 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

February 06, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Wall Street ends lower:

Major US stock indices ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 33,926.01, the S&P 500 lost 43.28 points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,136.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.86 points, or 1.59 percent, to 12,006.96.