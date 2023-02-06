Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia, US markets fall, Gold hits over 4-week low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,815 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 22 points, weighed down by tepid trading in Asian markets and negative bias in most US indices... Read More
Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout
Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.
The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, Bloomberg had reported in December. But activity has now stopped, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the group has vigorously denied the allegations, its stock and bond prices have slumped. Read More
Alekh Yadav, Head of Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth
The budget announced an increase in import duty on silver dore to bring it in line with Gold. Gold moved up following this announcement and touch new all-time highs. Over the last few months global growth concerns have increased even as inflation has remained elevated. Gold tends to do well in an environment when there is low growth and high inflation (stagflation). Since we are entering a stagflation environment gold has rallied over the last few months. Additionally, it has been observed that gold and US dollar are negatively correlated. The dollar strength was impacting gold so far, with weakness in dollar, Gold has found support.
We believe despite the strong rally by gold, it could continue to do well over the medium-term given the stagflation environment, expectation of some equity volatility and limited dollar strength.
US weekly jobless claims drop to nine-month low
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week as the labor market remains resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession this year.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week ended Jan. 28, the lowest level since April 2022. It was the third straight weekly decline in applications. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week.
... Read More
Dollar extends rally
The dollar extended its rally on Monday after a strong US jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.
The yen weakened to a three-week low of 132.60 per dollar after the report, and was last fetching 132.35, down 0.88%.
The dollar skipped higher and extended its rally on Monday. Against a basket of currencies, the US currency touched nearly 4-week high of 103.22 and was last at 103.18.
Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher
Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at USD 1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.2% to USD 1,879.40.
Asian shares eased on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 21.50 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,815 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Wall Street ends lower:
Major US stock indices ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 33,926.01, the S&P 500 lost 43.28 points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,136.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.86 points, or 1.59 percent, to 12,006.96.
Market On Friday:
The market reacted positively to credit rating agencies reposing faith in Adani group companies, the overnight rally in US stock markets and low-level buying at home
The Nifty rose 243.65 points, or 1.38 percent, to 17,854.05. The Sensex climbed 909.64 points, or 1.52 percent, to 60,841.88.
For the week, the Sensex added 1,510.98 points, or 2.54 percent, to close at 60,841.88 and the Nifty rose 249.65 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 17,854.
Investor wealth rose a little over Rs 99,000 crore during the day, BSE data showed.
Adani Ports, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included Divis Laboratories, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and NTPC.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, infra, auto, and PSU Bank indices up 1-3 percent, while energy and pharma indices down 1 percent each.
Broader indices underperform the benchmarks, with BSE midcap index ending flat and smallcap index falling 0.47 percent.
On the BSE, the power index shed 2 percent, healthcare index 0.9 percent, oil and gas nearly 1 percent, while metal and realty were down 0.5 percent each.
The bank index rose 2 percent and auto index 1 percent.