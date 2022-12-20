Market LIVE Updates: Nifty breaks 18,300, Sensex falls 450 pts; all sectors in the red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industies, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.
BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Sonata Software, Tech Mahindra
Fitch Affirms JSW Infrastructure at BB+
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based port operator JSW Infrastructure Limited's (JSWIL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed JSWIL's USD400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 rating at 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. The bondholders benefit from equity pledges and guarantees from key operating subsidiaries.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a US recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the US economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the US can manage a soft landing of the economy.
Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too.
Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023.
Sterling & Wilson share price falls as promoters to sell stake via OFS
Two promoters of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (formerly Sterling & Solar Limited), Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, announced on December 19 that they will sell part of their stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).
The OFS will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 20 and 21.
The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 270 per share.
The two promoters will collectively sell 5.7 percent stake in Sterling & Wilson.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was quoting at Rs 278.85, down Rs 4.55, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.
Buzzing:
The Board of Directors of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on December 19, 2022 has considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 from the shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company through the tender offer route at a buyback price not exceeding Rs 1,700 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 1020,00,00,000.
NBCC India bags construction order worth Rs 69 crore
NBCC India has received contract for construction of new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. The company will construct 100 numbers of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 numbers quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.
Dabur Large Trade | 1.9 crore shares (1.06% equity) change hands in a block deal window, Shares worth Rs 1,079 crore change hands at an average of Rs 571 per share.
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on negative note on December 20 with Nifty below 18400.
The Sensex was down 301.64 points or 0.49% at 61504.55, and the Nifty was down 91.10 points or 0.49% at 18329.40. About 1126 shares have advanced, 850 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industies, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.
NLC India has broken out from descending triangle on the daily chart. It has surpassed previous top of Rs 90 on the weekly chart. Volumes have been rising along with the price rise.... Read More
Delhivery board approves acquisition of Algorhythm Tech for Rs 14.9 crore
The Board of Directors of Delhivey in its meeting held on December 19, 2022 has approved the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech Private Limited for Rs 14.90 crore.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.64 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.70.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 7.86 points or 0.01% at 61798.33, and the Nifty was down 2.40 points or 0.01% at 18418.10.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may continue to witness choppy trend in intra-day trades and are likely to drift lower in early Tuesday trades amid weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in the key US indices.
Investors continue to fret over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance that could tip the world’s largest economy into recession next year. However, the major catalyst for investors would be the recent RBI monetary policy meeting's minutes which are expected to be wired on Wednesday. This would provide some indication to traders on what holds for the markets in the medium term with regards to interest rates, inflation & economy.
Also, the US GDP numbers, which will trickle in on Thursday, would also be keenly followed, providing some indication of where the world's largest economy is headed.
November domestic air traffic rose 11 percent year on year
India's domestic air traffic rose 11 percent year on year to 116.79 lakh passengers in November, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 19 shows. More people flew in November than in October when 114.07 lakh passengers took to the skies. The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In November 2019, domestic airlines flew 129.47 lakh passengers.
During the January-November 2022 period, domestic air carriers carried 1,105.10 lakh passengers, up from 726.11 lakh in the year-ago period, an annual growth of 52 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.
Burman family looking to sell stake worth Rs 820 crore in Dabur India
Promoters of Dabur India may sell a small stake valued at Rs 820 crore in the packaged goods company through a block deal. The transaction is expected to take place at a 4 percent discount to the stock’s Monday closing price of Rs 588.65, which implies a price of Rs 565 apiece.
The transaction will see the Burman family offload around 0.78 percent of their stake in the company, which is valued at Rs 1.04 lakh crore. They own 67.24 percent of Dabur and the rest is with the public, including 20.24 percent held by overseas investors.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-sold shares worth Rs 538.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 687.38 crore on December 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Buzzing Stocks | Dabur, IRCTC, IndiGO, SpiceJet and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
China keeps key lending rates unchanged
The People’s Bank of China kept its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged in December, according to an announcement.
The central bank maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.65 percent and its five-year loan prime rate at 4.30 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan were relatively flat at 6.9808 and 6.9783 against the US dollar, respectively.
Gold lacks momentum amid rate-hike fears, firmer dollar
Gold prices were muted on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and lingering worries about further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened the non-yielding bullion's outlook.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.98 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% at $1,795.10.
Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake in company
Just Dial on December 19 said that its promoter Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is planning to sell 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions for achieving minimum public shareholding. Read More
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities stabilized after witnessing hiccups last week. Nifty opened flat but soon strengthen during the session to close with gains of 151 points (+0.8%) at 18420 levels. Buying in Auto, FMCG and Metals lifted the markets to close near day’s high. However, post Accenture lower bookings during the quarter, IT sector witnessed selling pressure.
Despite weak global cues, Indian equities have shown resilience and remained firm. In the absence of any major trigger, we expect markets to move sideways with support base buying at lower levels.
Capital goods, construction and infra sector should be in focus with improvement in project ordering activity and also interest in the space ahead of upcoming union budget. Also, Oil & Gas and sugar sectors are likely to stay in focus after the positive news flow.
IDPL sale profitable, Hyderabad metro will break even by FY25: L&T development projects head
Dip Kishore Sen expects public capex to be hiked to Rs 10 lakh crore in the upcoming budget, and feels the Centre should incentivise the states and private sector to participate in infra projects... Read More
Zomato is out of Jefferies’ India Model Portfolio
Jefferies has exited Zomato in their India Model Portfolio, according to a report from their Equity Strategy team.
The brokerage’s equity strategy team removed the foodtech company from their portfolio because they wanted to add weight to the metals sector, with China reopening and the expectation of peaking of interest rates in the US. After taking out the foodtech company and cash, and shaving off some weight from Maruti and select banks, the strategists have added Tata Steel and Hindalco.
cuts 2023 Nifty target by 4% to 18,000 as retail inflows ebbUBS
Citing fast-ebbing household inflows into equities, whittling down foreign inflows, and rising bank deposit rates, a foreign brokerage sees a 4 percent downside to the Nifty target at 18,000 points for the next year from the current levels.
After a massive blood bath last week, the Nifty closed at 18,452, gaining over 151 points, on Monday.
The Nifty target for December 2023 is 18,000 points, a full 4 percentage points downside to the current levels, as India is among its top underweight markets in the emerging market space in 2023, the Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India strategist Sunil Tirumalai said in a report on Monday.
The brokerage further said it sees the Nifty upside at 19,700 and downside at 15,800 and base case is 18,000, down 4 percent from the current market.
The brokerage does not offer a target for the benchmark Sensex.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
IKIO Lighting gets SEBI nod for IPO
IKIO Lighting is an Indian manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to raise fund through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 7,500,000 equity shares by Promoter and selling shareholders, which comprises of up to 6,000,000 by promoter Hardeep Singh, up to 1,500,000 by Surmeet Kaur.
Some stocks to watch out for in trade today
-Adani Enterprises:Launches digital consumer app for airport services
-Sterling & Wilson Renewable: Promoters to sell up to 5.27% stake via OFS
-Dabur: Promoters to sell Rs 800 cr-worth shares via block deal today
-Bank of India: Infused Rs 57.92 crore in JV Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co. via rights issue
-Coal India: Imports 358,000 ton coal from Indonesia on behalf of thermal power plants of state GENCOs
-DFM Foods: Advent International could pay nearly double to delist DFM Foods
-HDFC: Increases retail prime lending rate by 35 basis points from Dec 20
-IRCTC: LIC’s holding in increases to 7.28 percent from 5 percent since Oct 17
-NDTV: Adani group holding in NDTV increases to 37.45 percent after buys 8.27 percent stake via open offer
-Nitco: Says signed memorandum of settlement with labor union
-Wipro: WiproConsumer Care acquires Kerala-based packaged food brand Nirapara
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points.... Read More
Hinduja Global Solutions board approves buyback
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,405.95, up Rs 8.40, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.
Wipro Consumer Care acquires Nirapara
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises announced on December 19 the acquisition of Kerala-based spice manufacturing firm Nirapara for an undisclosed amount, marking its entry into the packaged and ready-to-cook food segment.
Nirapara is a popular spice manufacturer and rice trading firm in Kerala that launched in 1976 and owned by KKR Group of companies from Ernakulam. It is known for blended spices especially Sambar Powder and Chicken Masala.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 389.00, down Rs 0.70, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.
Oil extends gains:
Oil extended gains as investors weighed the outlook for energy demand after China abandoned its strict Covid Zero policy, while concerns over an economic slowdown continue to hang over the market.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed toward $76 a barrel after closing 1.2% higher on Monday. China’s efforts to revive its economy by removing harsh virus curbs is spurring hopes of higher energy consumption in the long term, despite a surge in cases clouding the near-term outlook.
Elin Electronics mobilises Rs 142 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics on December 19 mopped up Rs 142.5 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering.
The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 57.69 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 247 per equity share, the upper end of the price band.
Total 15 investors invested in the company via anchor book including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, and PGIM India.
Asian markets trade mostly lower
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday, with Chinese markets leading losses despite government’s pledges to stabilize the economy in 2023.
Wall Street falls for fourth straight session
Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points, or 0.49%, to 32,757.54, the S&P 500 lost 34.7 points, or 0.90%, to 3,817.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.38 points, or 1.49%, to 10,546.03.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 36.50 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,450.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market snapped a two-day losing streak to close almost a percent higher on December 19 amid buying across the sectors, barring information technology stocks.
The 30-pack Sensex closed 468.38 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 61,806.19, and the Nifty was up 151.50 points, or 0.83 percent, at 18,420.50.
Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a muted note but gathered pace as the day progressed and erased all the losses of the previous session, with the Nifty reclaiming 18,400.
Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, M&M, Power Grid Corporation and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest Nifty gainers, while losers were TCS, ONGC, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors.
Except information technology, which was down 0.5 percent, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty auto, energy, infra, metal and FMCG were up a percent each.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.
On the BSE, auto and FMCG indices rose more than a percent each, while bank, capital goods, power, metal, oil & gas and realty indices were up 0.5-0.9 percent. The information technology index shed 0.55 percent.