Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

December 12, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Shares of Jaipraksh Assocites and Jaiprakash Power Ventures gain ahead of Board meetings

A meeting of the board of directors of Jaipraksh Assocites has been convened on Monday, December 12, 2022 at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee and the progress on the various divestment initiatives of the company.

Also, a meeting of the voard of directors of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has been convened on December 12, 2022, at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.