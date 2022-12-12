 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

Rakesh Patil
Dec 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

December 12, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Shares of Jaipraksh Assocites and Jaiprakash Power Ventures gain ahead of Board meetings

A meeting of the board of directors of Jaipraksh Assocites has been convened on Monday, December 12, 2022 at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee and the progress on the various divestment initiatives of the company.

Also, a meeting of the voard of directors of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has been convened on December 12, 2022, at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.

December 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited forms joint centure with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for construction of Rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic.

December 12, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

BSE Oil & Gas index rose 0.5 percent led by HPCL, IOC, Gail India

December 12, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Control Print to form JV with V Shapes SRL

Control Print has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India.

The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.

Control Print was quoting at Rs 429.80, up Rs 11.25, or 2.69 percent.

December 12, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Yes Bank hits new 52-week high

Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.

December 12, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Elara Securities on Interglobe Aviation

-Buy rating, target at Rs 2687
-Falling crude and limited supply to prop H2 prospects
-Grounding of 13 percent domestic industry fleet, excluding SpiceJet, due to engine supply issues would strengthen H2FY23 airfare

December 12, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

The scrips are seeing short buildup (open interest rising but stock price falling) - a sign that bears accumulating position in them

Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot

December 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

WTI and Brent prices dropped nearly 10 percentlast week, its worst weekly performance since March 2023. Growing recession fears negated supply concerns from the OPEC+, while weaker than expected economic data from China, EU and the US also pushed oil prices lower. The U.S. PPI data released on Friday also came in above expectations, which further raised concerns that the U.S. Fed could hike interest rates in this week's policy meeting. Forecasters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points on December 14.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $70.20–69.10 and resistance at $73.20–74.50. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs5,750-5,620 while resistance is at Rs6,040–6,120.

December 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Long buildup (when prices and open interest go up) is happening in these scrips). Take a look

Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot