Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.
Shares of Jaipraksh Assocites and Jaiprakash Power Ventures gain ahead of Board meetings
A meeting of the board of directors of Jaipraksh Assocites has been convened on Monday, December 12, 2022 at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee and the progress on the various divestment initiatives of the company.
Also, a meeting of the voard of directors of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has been convened on December 12, 2022, at a shorter notice, to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited forms joint centure with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for construction of Rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic.
BSE Oil & Gas index rose 0.5 percent led by HPCL, IOC, Gail India
Control Print to form JV with V Shapes SRL
Control Print has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India.
The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.
Control Print was quoting at Rs 429.80, up Rs 11.25, or 2.69 percent.
Hang Seng Tech Index sinks ahead of US Fed meet
Asia-Pacific markets declined on Monday with Hang Seng index falling 2.11 percent and leading losses in the region... Read More
Yes Bank hits new 52-week high
Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.
Elara Securities on Interglobe Aviation
-Buy rating, target at Rs 2687
-Falling crude and limited supply to prop H2 prospects
-Grounding of 13 percent domestic industry fleet, excluding SpiceJet, due to engine supply issues would strengthen H2FY23 airfare
The scrips are seeing short buildup (open interest rising but stock price falling) - a sign that bears accumulating position in them
Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
WTI and Brent prices dropped nearly 10 percentlast week, its worst weekly performance since March 2023. Growing recession fears negated supply concerns from the OPEC+, while weaker than expected economic data from China, EU and the US also pushed oil prices lower. The U.S. PPI data released on Friday also came in above expectations, which further raised concerns that the U.S. Fed could hike interest rates in this week's policy meeting. Forecasters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points on December 14.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $70.20–69.10 and resistance at $73.20–74.50. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs5,750-5,620 while resistance is at Rs6,040–6,120.
Long buildup (when prices and open interest go up) is happening in these scrips). Take a look
Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot
Markets At 11 AM
The Sensex is up 26.43 points or 0.04 percentat 62,208.10. Nifty is up 13.80 points or 0.07 percentat 18,510.40. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower, support around Rs 54,050-53,850
Gold has support at Rs 54050-53850 and resistance at Rs 54440-54650 while silver has support at Rs 67350-66600 and resistance at Rs 68800-69330, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.... Read More
BSE Information Technology Index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Onward Technologies, ASM Technologies
JPMorgan on Punjab National Bank
-Upgrade to Overweight, target raised to Rs 72 from Rs 34 per share
-Rising tide lifts all boats
-Upgrade follows company’s Q2 disclosures
-Net slippages have got into negative territory
-Recovery momentum is outpacing new NPL creation
-Provisions largely related to back book which are higher than SBI/BoB
PSP Projects bags construction order from Nila Spaces
PSP Projects has received a letter of intent from Nila Spaces for civil constriction of residential project “VIDA” at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The construction order is worth Rs 121.51 crore. With this, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,833.09 crore.
Foreign broking firm raises target of these 5 stocks; do you own any?
HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dabur India, Honeywell Automation and Punjab National Bank are the five stocks whose targets have been raised by foreign broking houses.... Read More
Glenmark Pharma falls after US FDA issues warning letter
According to USFDA observations of Glenmark’s Goa unit, the company has failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy, and it has not taken any adequate procedures for production and process control.
The company failed to establish and follow required laboratory control mechanisms and also failed to prepare batch production and control records with complete information, as per USFDA observations.
The regulator had inspected Goa unit from May 12- 20, 2022
Uniparts India makes flat D-Street debut
Indian-based global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions Uniparts made a muted stock market debut on December 12, listing at 0.35 percent discount to its issue price. The stock started trading at Rs 575 on the NSE and the BSE.
The IPO, which was a complete offer of sale, was subscribed 25.32 times. Price band was fixed at Rs 548 – 577 apiece.
Top 10 trading ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks as profit booking steps in
The banking index has been showing outperformance and is continuing its uptrend after some consolidation. Among private sector banks, Axis Bank is showing strength and has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance.... Read More
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased most of the early losses and are trading flat.
The Sensex was down 100.87 points or 0.16% at 62080.80, and the Nifty was down 31.50 points or 0.17% at 18465.10. About 1601 shares have advanced, 1374 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jubilant Pharmova, Tube Investments of India, Varun Beverages on Monday?
Varun Beverages was also in focus, climbing 3 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,410 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. Also it has seen a break out of small horizontal resistance trend line adjoining December 5 and December 8.... Read More
Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on HCL Tech, target price Rs 1,240
-Reiterates Buy rating, target price Rs 1,240
-Higher exposure to Cloud, which comprises a larger share of non-discretionary spends, offers a better resilience to its portfolio in the current context
-Strong growth within Services and ER&D, robust headcount addition, healthy deal wins, and a solid pipeline indicate an improved outlook
-Given its capabilities in the IMS, Digital space and strategic partnerships, as well as investments in Cloud, expect HCL Tech to emerge stronger on the back of a likely increase in enterprise demand for these services
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
This week is crucial for equity markets globally since markets will be keenly waiting for the commentary of the Fed on 14th and that of ECB and BoE on 15th. However, the tone for the commentary of the central banks will be set by the US CPI data due on 13th. If the CPI data confirms a declining trend, the Fed can reaffirm its earlier comment of slowing down rate hikes, which will be interpreted by the market as a departure from the hawkish stance.
On the contrary, if the CPI data reflects stubborn inflation, the Fed will have no alternative but to remain hawkish. This will be negative for equity markets.
The continuing rally in PSU bank stocks indicates interest in large scale buying in the segment. This segment which was under-owned for almost a decade is now coming back on improving fundamentals and attractive valuations even after the recent run up in prices.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India
Bharti Airtel gets board approval for allotment of Rs 61.94 crore shares to FCCBs holders
After receipt of notice for conversion of foreign currency convertible bond(FCCB) of principle value of USD 8.6 million from certain holders of FCCBs, the board members of Bharti Airtel have approved the allotment of 11.88 lakh equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 521 per share to such FCCBs holders.
Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 831.00, down Rs 4.00, or 0.48 percent.
BSE Metal index shed 0.8 percent dragged by the Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries
Aditya Vision rises after Ashish Kacholia picks stake
Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 1 lakh shares in Aditya Vision on December 9via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,465.90 per share, which were worth Rs 14.65 crore.
Himalaya Finance & Investment Company also bought 1 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,466 per share, however, promoter Sunita Sinha sold 2.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,465.95 per share.
HOEC resumes oil production from D-1 well in its B-80 field
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) has resumed oil production from D-1 well in its B-80 field, located in western offshore, after arresting a leak in the SCSSV control line.
It has been brought back to production after pumping of a sealant and opening the SCSSV isolation valve on the subsea tree, said the company. Currently, both the wells are on production, and the flow rate of oil and gas of both D1 and D2 wells are about 1800 BOPD and about 9 MMSCFPD of gas, lesser than the capacity of the wells, HOEC added.
MTAR Technologies signs MoU with Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre
MTAR Technologies has signed an MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kg.
Both the parties have entered into framework MoU for various requirements including avionics, sub systems testing, facilitation of launch etc. and any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development and launch phase. The MoU shall remain in force for three years.
Asian indices were trading in the red with Hang Seng index down over 2 percent, while Hang Seng Tech index shed nearly 4 percent
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
VA Tech Wabag bags order worth Rs 260 crore in Romania
VA Tech Wabag's European subsidiary, secured a repeat order from Purolite S.R.L, Romania (‘Purolite’) worth about Rs 260 crore (EUR 30 Million) towards upgrading the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant in Romania.
The contract will be an Engineering & Procurement (‘EP’) scope contract which includes design & engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period
CPI inflation may have hit 9-month low of 6.4% in November, October IIP down 0.4%
Data on November retail inflation and October industrial growth will be released on Monday... Read More
Paytm share price gains on better business updates
Loan distribution business scales to 6.8 million loans disbursed during the two months ended November 2022 (YoY growth of 150 percent), aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 crore (YoY growth of 374 percent)
Merchant payment volumes (GMV) for the two months ended November 2022 at Rs 2.28 lakh cr ($28 billion) YoY growth of 37 percentRead More
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative note on December 12 with Nifty around 18400.
The Sensex was down 431.33 points or 0.69% at 61750.34, and the Nifty was down 122 points or 0.66% at 18374.60. About 1090 shares have advanced, 1101 shares declined, and 184 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among major lower on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Grasim Industries and ONGC.
Consolidation likely to continue; inflation numbers, FOMC meet outcome on radar: Analysts
Market participants will be tracking India's inflation data and the US Federal Reserve's outlook on prices and the course of its rate hikes. ECB and BoE developments will also be closely watched during the week, say analysts... Read More
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 25 paise lower at 82.52 per dollar on against previous close of 82.27.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are lower trading in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 526.76 points or 0.85% at 61654.91, and the Nifty was down 178.80 points or 0.97% at 18317.80.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equity markets could witness a choppy start on Monday as global indices are trending lower after the US producer price index data on Friday showed inflation continues to be hotter than expected. Today, all eyes will also be on India’s CPI inflation for November. If the inflation print falls and stabilises below the upper threshold of 6% set by the RBI, then that would help the central bank take a pause in rate hike.
Banking stocks will again come under spotlight this week as investors await this week's policy action by the US Fed. For Bank Nifty traders, buy on dips between 42900-43100 zone with a stop loss at 42659, while the immediate targets are 43750/44000 with aggressive targets at 44500 zone.
Buzzing Stocks | Bharti Airtel, Uniparts India, Himatsingka Seide, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
ECB mulls rate hike slowdown on 'peak inflation' hopes
Growing hopes that the eurozone's red-hot inflation is nearing its peak could prompt European Central Bank policymakers to opt for a smaller rate hike on Thursday, observers said.
Following two consecutive interest rate hikes of 75 basis points, markets are on tenterhooks to see whether the ECB will keep up the aggressive pace or downshift to 50 basis points as the region braces for a winter recession. Read More
US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Yellen
There will be a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not -- an unanticipated shock," she said.
"There's a risk of a recession. Butit certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."
Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies
Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.
Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus
The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.
The US producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% year-on-year, data released on Friday showed, a slight upside surprise from forecasts of a 0.2% and 7.2% increase, respectively.
India's forex reserves rise for 4th straight week
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth consecutive week ending on December 2. During the week ending, forex reserves rose by $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The forex reserve rose $2.89 billion to $550.14 billion during the week ending November 25.
The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $9.69 billion to $496.98 billion for the week ending December 2.
Investors Meetings on December 12
Sula Vineyards Ltd IPO opens today for subscription
Sula Vineyards Ltd (SVL) is India’s largest wine producer and seller. The company has been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value (based on the total revenue from operations) since FY09.
The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by selling shareholders in the price band of Rs 340-357 per share. The company aims to garner Rs 960 crore at the upper level of the price band.
The offer will open for subscription on December 12 and the closing date will be December 14. The shares of the company will list on stock exchanges on December 22. Click To Read More