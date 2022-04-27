Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see gap-down opening amid weak US, Asian markets

April 27, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

Reliance, TA’ZIZ sign shareholder agreement for Ruwais chemicals project

India's leading conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA’ZIZ) on April 26 announced the signing of shareholder agreement for the Ruwais chemicals project.

Formally known as the TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC project, the chemical production facility will involve a "total investment of over $2 billion", and will be set up at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, the town located 240 km west of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reliance is a "strategic partner with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, in TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC", a joint statement noted.