Shankar Sharma on his 4 AM strategy, Brightcom and lessons from losing bets

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

While explaining this strategy, Shrama has a word of caution and a piece of advice – this strategy is not for everyone and position sizing is key here. He also outlines the criteria for selecting what he calls 4 AM stocks.

With over three decades in the world of investing, Shankar Sharma does not shy away from calling a spade a spade. His Twitter timeline is a ‘Dear Diary’ of sorts.

From the big wins to the big losses, his journey is out there for thousands to see. A part of this journey has been Brightcom Group (BCG) – a Rs 4 stock in May 2021 to Rs 113 in December the same year, and now down at Rs 9 amidst a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) scrutiny.

In November 2021, Sharma called BCG a 4 AM stock. “The world is sleeping. But a faint bit of light is creeping up at the edges. That's the home run period,” he wrote.

He believes the 4 AM investing principles can get an investor from a ‘slum to a penthouse’.