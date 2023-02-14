 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Several ways to play the manufacturing theme besides China+1 and PLI, says Vikas Khemani of Carnelian Asset Advisors

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

The founder of the asset management company says a higher contribution of manufacturing will lead to a higher capex, resulting in higher purchasing power of the people. This will lead to a cycle of wealth creation

The manufacturing theme can be played in several ways apart from the traditional China+1 and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes ways, said Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors. And it can result in a virtuous cycle of wealth creation, he added.

Till lately, most consumption depended on imports from China. Thanks to the unbeatably low rates of Chinese goods, manufacturing had become a pain point for India. So, there was an acute need to address the challenge of the low share of manufacturing in India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2013, India’s manufacturing sector accounted for 14% of the GDP. Ten years later, that share hovers around the same number. However, the government is aiming to enhance the share of manufacturing in GDP to 25 percent within a decade, while also creating 100 million jobs.

Higher contribution of manufacturing will lead to higher capital expenditure. This should help increase the purchasing power of the people, which, in turn, will have a multiplier effect. This could also help reduce India’s imports.