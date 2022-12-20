 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi bars Securekloud, its directors from securities markets for up to 3 years; slaps Rs 10 crore fine

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

The Sebi order has also prohibited three company directors -- Suresh Venkatachari, RS Ramani and Gurumurthi Jayaraman -- from being associated as a director or key managerial personnel in a listed company or an intermediary from six months up to one year.

Sebi has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd (STL) and its three directors from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to three years and imposed total penalties of Rs 10 crore on them for allegedly misrepresenting financials of the company.

The Sebi order has also prohibited three company directors -- Suresh Venkatachari, RS Ramani and Gurumurthi Jayaraman -- from being associated as a director or key managerial personnel in a listed company or an intermediary from six months up to one year.

Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 3 crore each on STL and Venkatachari, and Rs 2 crore each on Ramani and Jayaraman, according to the order.

They have been directed to pay the penalty within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its final order passed on Friday.

Pursuant to receipt of several complaints alleging financial misreporting/irregularities by promoters and management of STL and the forensic audit report by Deloitte, which brought out various irregularities indicating that suspected offences including fraud have been committed in the company, received by the regulator in December 2019.

Thereafter, Sebi initiated an investigation in the affairs of the company for the period covering financial years 2017-18 to 2020-21.