Seamec up 4% as board gives green signal to set up subsidiaries in UK

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Seamec's board has approved the proposal for setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries in UK for establishing a global operations office.

Seamec: Seamec signs aggreement for charter hire of its vessel Seamec Paladin for ONGC contract worth $64 million. The company has entered into charter party with HAL Offshore for charter hire of vessel 'Seamec Paladin' for ONGC contract for a period of 5 years. The charter rate is $35,000 per day, for marine activities. The vessel has completed the modification and arrived in India and is getting ready for mobilization for ONGC contract. The total contract value for 5 years will be approximately $64 million.

Shares of Seamec surged four percent on March 20 after the company’s board approved the proposal for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries in the UK for establishing a global operations office.

At 11:06 am, shares of the company were trading 1.6 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 754.2.

“The wholly owned subsidiary, once incorporated, will be a related party of the company. Save and except what is mentioned above, the Promoter/Promoter Group/Group Companies are not interested in the transaction,” Seamec said in a regulatory filing.

