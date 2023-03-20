 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee weakens as bank contagion fears drag risk assets

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The rupee closed at 82.6350 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 82.5525.

The Indian rupee declined on Monday as relief from the Credit Suisse rescue deal proved to be short-lived, with investors dumping risk assets on worries over a contagion in the global financial sector.

Asian stocks and currencies deepened losses as the session progressed as investor focus shifted to the massive hit some Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders would take under the UBS takeover deal due to the writedown of additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital debt.

Shares in India, Indonesia and Singapore fell between 1% and 1.5%.