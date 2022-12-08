 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee still overvalued relatively; short duration funds attractive: Manish Banthia of ICICI Pru MF

Shubham Raj
MUMBAI / Dec 08, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Debt funds are more attractive than equity at this time, says the Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at ICICI Prudential AMC

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Manish Banthia, Deputy CIO, Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential AMC, said long-tenor bonds are not attractive at current levels and need to become cheaper to get into his portfolio. He also said that Rupee depreciation in line with broader basket of currencies will make the Indian currency more competitive. Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the RBI Policy?

The market had generally anticipated a 35 bps rate increase and therefore the RBI's policy was much in line with expectations. While certain market segments anticipated that RBI would signal a break or a change in stance, RBI was well-balanced in their approach and left it open-ended. They persisted in concentrating on inflation, which is still higher than their stated objective. From that stand point, it appears that the RBI is not done with raising interest rates and there may be one more rate hike going ahead

How much of that is priced in right now?

The one- to two-year portion of the curve, which is the shorter end, fairly prices an additional 25 basis point rate increase. Therefore, we believe that portion of the curve is fairly priced.

The long end of the curve, which is quite flat, is where we disagree. Market thinks that if the RBI is approaching the end of the rate-hiking cycle, the long end of the curve should be appealing as RBI will eventually cut interest rates. And in such situation, adding duration will allow you to profit from those trades.