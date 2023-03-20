 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Below 16,900: What triggered Nifty's sharp selloff

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

India's benchmark Sensex fell 1.49% or 865 points to 57124 points while Nifty lost 1.53% or 265 points to 16834 points.

Indian markets dropped over 1.5 percent on Monday tracking losses in the global equity markets. India's benchmark Sensex fell 1.49 percent or 865 points to 57124 points while Nifty lost 1.53 percent or 265 points to 16834 points. Among Asian markets, Nikkei lost 1.4 percent while Hang Seng declined 3.2 percent. Among European markets, CAC and DAX were down over 1.3 percent while FTSE fell 1 percent. In the US, on Friday, S&P500 and Nasdaq lost 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent while Ibovespa slipped 1.4 percent.

The banking sector is reeling from the shockwaves caused by the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both of which experienced significant losses in their bond portfolios. These failures mark the largest bank collapses since the global financial crisis and have had a profound impact on global markets, which have been steadily declining as a result.

Investors are now awaiting the US Fed meeting. "Not to forget that the Fed's interest rate decision is due on Wednesday and the market has reversed its expectation from a 50 to 25 bps hike with a probability of 70 percent. Remember that whenever the Fed is done with its hikes, it normally ends up with some crisis and breaks something", said CX Forex in a note.