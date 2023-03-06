 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rally in Adani Group stocks keeps up market rally for the second session

Mar 06, 2023

Despite concerns about global interest rates and higher valuations that could fuel volatility in the near term, analysts suggest that they see a near-term bounce

Indian markets continued to rally for the second session as the rebound in Adani Group stocks kept investor sentiment upbeat. Despite concerns about global interest rates and higher valuations that could fuel volatility in the near term, analysts suggest that they see a near-term bounce.

"Adani Group development will also lead to better sentiments for the market and increase retail participation, which was down due to uncertainty. The investment also leads to a belief that the Adani Group stocks have stabilised and can raise capital if they want at current prices. This development should support the banks, especially PSU Banks, which were hammered earlier, despite good performance due to fear of their exposure to the Adani Group,"  said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

"We expect the markets to have a short-term bounce back due to increased optimism, but are still concerned about global interest rates and higher valuations, which can lead to increased medium-term volatility. We advise investors to maintain investment discipline and keep investing regularly in equities for long-term wealth creation, especially if the markets are volatile in the short to medium term" Kulkarni said.

By 11.30am, the benchmark Sensex had gained 1 percent or 580 points to trade at 60,388, while the Nifty gained 1 percent or 175 points to 17,769. Let's take a look at the factors that drove the markets higher on March 6.